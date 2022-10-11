ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Urban Meyer predicts outcome of Alabama-Tennessee game, discusses anticipation among Vols fans

Urban Meyer will be keeping a close eye on the Alabama vs. Tennessee game on Saturday, as the No. 3 Crimson Tide and the No. 6 Volunteers face off at Neyland Stadium. Both teams enter the game undefeated. The Vols, despite their impressive start, have lost 15 straight to the Crimson Tide. That said, Meyer feels that the potential absence of Bryce Young could finally tip things in Tennessee’s favor.
Urban Meyers Makes His Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama

The big game of the weekend is No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 6 Tennessee at Neyland Stadium. in Knoxville. Kickoff is set for 2:30pm CT on CBS and the Crimson Tide and currently 7-point favorites. Fox Sports College Football analyst & former head coach Urban Meyer spoke with On3 this...
Hundreds of Vols fans enjoy first-ever ‘Market Square Madness’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hundreds of Vol fans flocked to downtown Knoxville Thursday night to be a part of the first-ever ‘Market Square Madness.’ Fans were treated to everything from lights, music, pep squads, and UT basketball. “I’ve been coming to ball games since ’92,” said Dollie Merritt. Long-time and new fans hope the Vols […]
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar

A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
Ticket prices surge ahead of Tennessee-Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This Saturday is the big game between #6 Tennessee and #3 Alabama from Neyland Stadium. It’s going to make for an electric atmosphere, but it’s also a tough ticket. Ticket prices on secondary markets are going for over $400, and that’s for seats upstairs.
Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
Watch hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video

It is the “Third Saturday in October,” which means Alabama and Tennessee play Saturday. In honor of University of Alabama alum Irvin Carney, we have a hilarious “I Hate Tennessee” remix video. Crimson Tide fans can get themselves ready for the matchup and have fun by...
50 Years Later; UT band to replicate ‘Rocky Top’ debut during homecoming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Passing the UT proverbial torch is something band member Chandler DeArmond knows personally. “It’s just a surreal feeling,” said DeArmond. “My dad marched in the band from 1989 to 1991. He was a trombone player as well. It’s really cool. My first two years we marched the same pre-game spot.”
Pickleball becoming America’s fastest growing sport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The mashup of tennis and ping pong game called Pickleball has become America’s most growing sport, according to Forbes. The Pavilion of Pickleball has seen that growth right before them as they have nearly 900 members. Teaching professional at the Pavilion of Pickleball, Tito Lladro,...
We’re Hiring: 5 Industries in Knoxville, TN, That Are Growing

From IT to entertainment, here are five industries that are poised for growth and job creation in Knoxville’s thriving economy. Knoxville, Tennessee’s robust economy and entrepreneurial culture make it a destination for innovative businesses and professionals looking for opportunities to launch or advance their careers. The region’s talent...
