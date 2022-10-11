ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Police Involved Shooting At Walmart Being Investigated

Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police involved shooting inside a Clarksville Walmart. This occurred around 11:15 Monday night just after the store closed. Employees notified officers of a suspicious male, walking inside the store and appeared to have severe lacerations to his neck. 30...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication

MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
MITCHELL, IN
Man charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say that on March 27, 2022, Seeders...
LOUISVILLE, KY
North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
NORTH VERNON, IN
8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash

Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

