wdrb.com
Family friends of man killed in Clarksville Walmart say police used unnecessary deadly force
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
WLKY.com
Man sentenced for killing girlfriend at Clarksville home
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man who killed his girlfriend at her Clarksville home is heading to prison. On Thursday, a Clark County circuit judge sentenced Thomas Smith to 25 years. Under the terms of a plea deal, Smith will serve just 20 of those on an amended charge of...
Wave 3
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. Some residents cite...
104.1 WIKY
Police Involved Shooting At Walmart Being Investigated
Detectives from the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg are investigating a police involved shooting inside a Clarksville Walmart. This occurred around 11:15 Monday night just after the store closed. Employees notified officers of a suspicious male, walking inside the store and appeared to have severe lacerations to his neck. 30...
WTHR
Family ID's man with machete shot, killed by police officer at southern Indiana Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead after reportedly charging at officers with a machete at a southern Indiana Walmart. According to police, Daniel Scott of Corydon, was walking around the Clarksville Walmart on Veterans Parkway after closing hours around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Employees reportedly noticed Scott, who appeared...
Machete-wielding man shot dead by cop in Clarksville Walmart
A man who police say charged at a police officer while armed with a machete was shot to death late Monday inside a southern Indiana Walmart.
wnky.com
Walmart reopens following suspect death in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A southern Indiana Walmart is back open this midday after police shot and killed a man inside late last night. The incident took place around 11:15 p.m. last night in the store on Veterans Parkway. Indiana State Police say the store was closed, but 30-year-old Daniel Scott was still inside.
wdrb.com
Louisville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing girlfriend in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man will spend 20 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in southern Indiana. Thomas Smith was sentenced in Clark County court on Thursday morning. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter last month. Prosecutors say Smith shot and killed his girlfriend, Michelle Slaughter, in...
WLKY.com
ISP: Man with machete shot, killed by Clarksville police at Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police fatally shot a man at a southern Indiana Walmart who they say charged at them with a machete. Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by Clarksville Police at the Walmart located on Veterans Parkway. According to a spokesperson for...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman arrested for public intoxication
MITCHELL – Officers were called to check on the well-being of a Mitchell woman Tuesday afternoon, which culminated in an arrest for public intoxication. The female, identified as 59-year-old Melissa Phillips, was flailing her body around on the sidewalk in an attempt to “roll in the grass” near where the sidewalk was. Officers assisted Phillips in sitting up, where they could smell alcohol on her breath, and asked what she was doing, but could only mumble and heavily slur her words. Officer asked her if she had been drinking, and she again responded with mumbles.
'She loved everybody and everybody loved her': Officers find burned remains of New Albany mother
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved nurse and mother from New Albany was found dead after days of searching, a thousand miles away from her hometown. Police scoured Katie Baunach's ex-husbands property for four days before they found what was left of her body. Carolyn McKinney, Katie Baunach's mother, says...
wbiw.com
Judge orders prison sentence for a Bedford woman who failed to comply with probation terms
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Thursday after failing to comply with the terms of her probation. Heather N. Stevens, 30, Bedford, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in March...
Wave 3
Man charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say that on March 27, 2022, Seeders...
korncountry.com
North Vernon search warrant leads to arrest
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — Officers with the North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) executed a search warrant Monday night that led to the arrest of a Jennings County man on various gun and drug charges. Law enforcement served the papers at around 11:30 p.m. to David Carr, 43, at an...
WLWT 5
8 children taken to hospital after Kentucky school bus crash
Louisville Metro Police Department said multiple people were injured in a bus crash outside of a Jefferson County Public School elementary school. LMPD said that the crash happened around 4:10 p.m. outside of Rangeland Elementary School in Newburg. The crash involved a JCPS bus. JCPS officials said that there were...
wdrb.com
7 people injured after 3 shootings, violent home invasion Thursday in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a violent Thursday in Louisville, with multiple shootings and an armed robbery just hours apart. Six people were shot, and another person was pistol whipped and robbed. The violence spanned across the city from west Louisville to east Louisville. The first violent incident happened...
wevv.com
Dubois County authorities warning parents about fentanyl being disguised as candy
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana, are sending out a warning for parents. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that parents should be aware of a recent trend of drug cartels disguising the deadly drug fentanyl as popular candies like Nerds and Skittles. The sheriff's office says the powerful synthetic...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Emergency Management Director praises those involved with accident with explosive materials
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Valerie Luchauer, Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, provided updates to her department during the Tuesday Commissioners meeting. She discussed the issue that arose in Mitchell on Monday, October 3rd when a passenger vehicle crashed into a semi-truck carrying explosive material. She took the moment to praise...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
wdrb.com
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb faces questions on abortion, marijuana, student loans during New Albany visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made a stop to southern Indiana on Wednesday to talk about economic development, but he also faced questions about abortion, marijuana and student loans. Holcomb was in New Albany to discuss economic development in Clark and Floyd counties through One Southern Indiana.
