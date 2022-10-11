ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 10

Ron G
3d ago

'New traffic-stop data shows Black and Hispanic motorists are pulled over at disproportionate rates... ' -- could it be that they commit traffic offenses at disproportionate rates? 🤔🙄

Reply(8)
2
Related
virginiamercury.com

New polling shows nuanced views on abortion and more Va. headlines

• A new CNU poll of Virginia voters found a 50% approval rating for Gov. Glenn Youngkin and a slight edge for Democrats on a generic congressional ballot.—Washington Post. • The same poll showed nuanced results on abortion. A majority of respondents, 58%, disapproved of the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but 51% said they support a 15-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.—Axios.
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland Reporter

Gubernatorial debate went a little bit Moore

In evaluating political debates, which I have done in classes and public as a professor of rhetoric for over four decades, it is reasonably expected that one reveal his biases: I am a Howard Baker conservative, and I have had some interaction with some of the principals in Wednesday night’s gubernatorial debate, including directly with MPT’s Jeff Salkin, who is one of the fairest political journalists I have known in Maryland, and indirectly with journalist Pamela Wood.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Washington, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Society
fox5dc.com

Maryland's Moore-Cox debate: 5 things we learned

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Maryland gubernatorial candidates Wes Moore and Dan Cox went head-to-head Wednesday in the only televised debate scheduled for the 2022 midterm election. Democratic candidate Moore has refused to accept any other invitations – including one from FOX 5 – to debate his Republican challenger Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
schillingshow.com

White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response

Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

A look at the first and only Maryland gubernatorial debate

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — The one and only gubernatorial debate Wednesday between Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox was full of political theater, name calling and fisticuffs. Both contenders to be Maryland’s next governor took aim at each other over abortion, taxes, crime, among other issues. Both said repeatedly the other […]
OWINGS MILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Unite The Right#Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Washington Post#Baltimore Banner#Hispanic#Wtop#Roanoke Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
cardinalnews.org

Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase

Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

DC deputy mayor resigns in light of assault allegations

WASHINGTON — D.C. Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart has resigned after allegedly choking an individual at a gym in Arlington, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday during a press conference. The mayor said she was "saddened to say" that she accepted the resignation. "I am proud of the work we've done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Wes Moore, on the brink of history

With help from Natalie Fertig, Jesús A. Rodríguez, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Charlie Mahtesian. What up, Recast family! President Joe Biden denounces Russia’s latest attacks on civilian centers in Ukraine, and elected officials from Alabama to Georgia to California are embroiled in controversy for making racist comments. The rapper formerly known as Kanye West has had his social media accounts locked over antisemitic posts. First though, we focus on the race for Maryland’s next governor.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday

DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
DELAWARE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy