Cabool school board OKs Arkansas field trip for FFA chapter
Members of the Cabool board of education on Tuesday approved personnel matters and okayed an overnight educational field trip for the Future Farmers of America program. The FFA trip includes chapters from Cabool, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Summersville and Dora who will travel through Arkansas for a fall industry trip over 2 ½ days. The trip is designed to expose FFA members to many areas of agriculture. Tour spots may include: rice plant, cereal manufacturing, a Caterpillar equipment plant, sweet potato farm, dairy goat operation and creamery, Hereford farm and possibly a mushroom farm as well.
Weatherization funds available for home energy conservation projects
Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, Oct. 30, as Weatherization Day in Missouri. It is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department of Natural Resources’ Weatherization Assistance Program on Missouri citizens, jobs and small businesses. It provides eligible households with home energy conservation services....
Commission handles several township issues at meeting
Members of the Texas County Commission held meetings on Oct. 5-6. •Met with Ginger Mullins with Christos House for the signing of a proclamation for Domestic Violence Month. •Reviewed and acknowledged the release of Karissa Hurst from the assessor’s office on Oct. 3. •Met with Bill Karatzas, emergency management...
Orscheln store in Houston sold to Iowa retail chain
Bomgaars, the Sioux City, Iowa-based retail chain, announced Tuesday a deal to acquire 73 Orscheln Farm and Home store locations, including one in Houston, making Bomgaars the second-largest farm and ranch retailer in the U.S., after Tractor Supply Co. Orscheln opened its doors in Houston in spring 2004 after Walmart...
Cabool to host Halloween event on Oct. 31
The Cabool Chamber of Commerce announced plans for its annual “Trunk or Treat” on Monday, Oct. 31. Any business or group wanting to participate can email caboolchamber@gmail.com. Western Dairy Transport will host a hot dog and sides dinner from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Main Street. There is...
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Houston FCA hosting Fields of Faith this evening
Students and community members will meet at the Houston High School football field this evening (Oct. 12) for the annual Fields of Faith event. It is sponsored both nationally and locally by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The 7 p.m. event will feature worship, student testimonies and prayer on the...
Colorado man arrested Wednesday on three charges in Texas County
A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday and is held in the Texas County Jail, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Ricky R. Roys, 59, of Lafayette, Colo., was arrested on charges of felony DWI, alcohol, persistent offender; consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving; and fail to display valid plates on motor vehicle.
UPDATED: Authorities say missing man found and is safe
UPDATE: He has been located and is safe, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory alert as authorities search for a Pomona man. Missing is Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male who is 73. He 5’9”, 180 pounds...
Showers, thunderstorms possible in the Ozarks, Texas County
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the area this morning, the National Weather Service said. Skies will clear by afternoon with highs reaching the 70s. The fire risk remains high. Outside burning is discouraged.
Tigers travel today for 1 p.m. game at Mountain Grove
It is a Houston Tigers football day. The undefeated Tigers (7-0) play at Mountain Grove at 1 p.m. Friday in a rare afternoon outing. The Panthers will be coming off a 51-12 win over Salem and stand at 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the SCA.
Houston Schools superintendent releases statement about football game kickoff time
The following statement was released by Houston School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Copley regarding the 1 p.m. kickoff time of the high school football team’s game Friday at Mountain Grove. We are incredibly excited about the success of our football program. As Friday approaches, I wanted to provide some...
Area man faces felony drug charge after traffic stop in August
An area man faces a felony drug charge as a result of a traffic stop conducted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Aug. 4. Blane C. Bennett, 58, of 300 block of east Third St. in Willow Springs, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked. It was filed Oct. 12.
Houston man faces felony charges after driving incident in May
A Houston is charged with a pair of felonies following a Missouri State Highway Patrol response to an incident on May 19. Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 109, in Houston, faces class E felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, and driving while revoked. He was charged Oct. 12. Bond is $400,000.
Patrol arrests Summersville man on assault charge Tuesday
A Summersville man is in the Texas County Jail following his arrest Tuesday on a third-degree domestic assault charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Derick J. Cook is held in the Texas County Jail.
Lady Tigers win hard-fought rivalry game against Cabool
In a classic game between two arch rivals, the Houston High School volleyball team notched a 3-1 victory over Cabool in a South Central Association conference matchup Tuesday in Houston’s new gym. The visiting Lady Bulldogs won the first set in overtime, 26-24, but the Lady Tigers rebounded to...
Summersville man charged after allegedly assaulting woman
A Summersville man faces a felony assault charge after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident involving a woman on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Derick J. Cook, 30, of 23000 block of Shannon Lane in Summersville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). A trooper reported...
