ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

German health minister urges stepped-up COVID-19 measures

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister on Friday urged the country’s 16 states to consider stepping up their measures against the coronavirus amid a rise in new cases. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he favors requiring mask-wearing indoors, a measure that has largely faded in Germany except on public transport, in medical facilities and care homes.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy