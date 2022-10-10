ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

KWQC

Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Fake reports impact Iowa police departments and general public

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done. Updated: 2 hours ago. The...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Clinton County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Clinton County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Woman arrested on stolen car, resisting arrest charges

A Sterling woman is behind bars on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Amy A. Dunham, age 40, was taken into custody on October 12 at about 1:11 p.m. after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle on W. Lynn Blvd. and Avenue E. She […]
STERLING, IL
KCRG.com

Bellevue man charged with murdering wife

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. The study tracked tens of thousands of people over a decade. Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The ceremony was held at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Multiple Buildings Claimed In Grandview Fire

At approximately 4:28 p.m. on Friday, October 7, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a fire behind 114 S Main St. in Grandview. While there were no casualties reported, the post office, local bar, apartment complex and city shed were destroyed in the fire. The fire watch was terminated on Saturday, October 8 at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and is being investigated by the Iowa Fire Marshal.
GRANDVIEW, IA
#Crime Stoppers
KCRG.com

Bones found in Clinton County Landfill are not real

A teen is in stable condition after police said he was stabbed by another teen at Vinton-Shellsburg High School on Monday night. Linn County board to hold public hearing, final vote on solar moratorium. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to hold a public...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate

CRSD, Coralville Police, and CRPD investigating assault involving Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and coach. The Cedar Rapids School District said it was investigating an incident Tuesday involving the 7th Grade Wilson Middle School Volleyball team and the coach. Updated: 7 hours ago. The College Community School District and Johnson...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

It's being brought to you in partnership with KWQC in the Quad Cities, KCCI in Des Moines, and KTTC in Rochester-Mason City. Less than a month before trial, the Iowa City man charged with killing his wife of 42 years took a plea deal today.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Auditor’s report found seven counties overpaid election workers by $37,000

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to a report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office, 7 out of 15 counties overpaid election workers in 2020. The report said the overpayments, which mostly came from Scott and Pottawattamie County, were collectively worth about $37,000. The audit happened after Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz (D) resigned after being accused of changing poll workers’ time sheets to reflect a higher hourly wage and said the practice was similar in other counties.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Colonoscopy study shows importance of getting procedure done

The College Community School District and Johnson County received state awards today for cutting costs on operational expenses, like energy. Court records show his wife, Angela, got a "no contact order" days earlier - claiming domestic abuse. Members of the 50th Regional Cedar Rapids Police Academy graduate. Updated: 6 hours...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport rescued 11 puppies and a mom dog who had been shot in jaw

Amy Heinz, Executive Director-AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue & Transport, with all 11 puppies that were rescued after their mom, Ashland, was shot in the jaw and continued to take care of her puppies in the countryside. Amy talks about the escalation of this type of thing happening and how many animals she has assisted this year alone with gunshot injuries. As we were on the air, Ashland was in Cedar Rapids at an animal dental specialist to see what can be done. Critter Crusaders is the organization that is responsible for getting her to Cedar Rapids for the assessment and will assist in her recovery. Donations can be made to help Ashland at Critter Crudaders of Cedar Rapids. Amy says these puppies should be ready for adoption in about two weeks at AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue and Transport in De Soto, IA. 515-834-2187 – Adoption Center.
DE SOTO, IA
wvik.org

Mommsen vs. Pence: The Race for an Iowa House Seat that Covers 3 Counties

State Representative Norlin Mommsen is running for his fifth term in the Iowa House. And the new 70th District includes the northern part of Scott County, central Clinton County, and a small part of Jackson County. Mommsen, a Republican and farmer from DeWitt, says if reelected, he'll continue working on...
IOWA STATE
nrgmediadixon.com

Numerous Departments Respond to Blaze in Rural Rock Falls

On Monday October 10, the Rock Falls and Sterling Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at 31051 E. Thome Road in rural Rock Falls at 6:08 pm. The first fire department engine arrived on scene and reported a fully involved, 2 story residential structure. A MABAS Box alarm...
ROCK FALLS, IL

