WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
Connecticut's rental aid program, UniteCT, has received an additional $11 million from the federal government for tenants in need.
Connecticut has been allocated an additional $11 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to support UniteCT, the state’s premier program providing rent and utility assistance for households financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds supplement more than $400 million previously allocated for the program, primarily from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act.
With some fundamental changes, Connecticut’s foster care system has become a model for the nation, reuniting nearly 2,400 children with their families since 2019. NBC’s Cynthia McFadden reports for TODAY, introducing the system’s pioneering new leader and some of the families she’s helping.Oct. 13, 2022.
This announcement comes after the NYS Department of Labor announced that the general minimum wage in New York to be raised to $14.20.
The State of Connecticut is handing out $6.8 million in grant money to support transit-oriented development programs in six different municipalities. The post Transit-oriented grants awarded to these six communities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Dave Cruickshank went down to Florida to set up a field hospital as part of the federal recovery effort from Hurricane Ian, his high school students followed along with him from their classroom 1,300 miles away in Middletown.
(WFSB) - Have you ever been charged more money for using a credit card instead of cash?. Well, that’s illegal in Connecticut. Bob Harrigan would say he’s just an ordinary guy from Meriden. But he’s also become an expert at speaking up when he’s charged for using a...
The closure of 21 People's United Bank branches in Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut has left the Massachusetts-based grocery chain with a decision to make regarding what is the best use for the now-empty space. Maura O'Brien, a Stop & Shop spokeswoman, said officials with the supermarket chain are...
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
Many State law enforcement leaders gathered at a union hall in Boston on Wednesday, to voice their support for the driver's license law, which will be a ballot question in the November general election.
Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
Dozens of adoptable animals were unloaded from a plane Wednesday afternoon, flown to Connecticut from hurricane-ravaged Florida. “These dogs were either in shelters during the hurricane or in homes that may have been uprooted during the hurricane," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society. "Now, what I’m hoping is that this will become a distant memory for them and they are going to have wagging tails, licking people in the face, and a really good future.”
Activists and descendants of those accused and convicted of witchcraft in Connecticut are calling for witch trial victims to be publicly exonerated nearly four centuries later.
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is approving the release of $6.8 million in state grants to fund seven projects in six municipalities across Connecticut under a competitive grant program that supports transit-oriented development and is targeted at boosting economic activity and creating jobs. The...
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Flags across Connecticut will be flown at half-staff following the deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in an ambush Wednesday. Gov. Ned Lamont gave the order Thursday morning, and later spoke with state government workers about the tragedy. “They don’t say what’s on the other side of the door,” he […]
One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
The state’s weekly COVID summary: 981,243 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with 3,206 testing positive over the last 7 days; the 7-day positivity rate is 10.11%, the state Department of Public Health (DPH) reported. The state reported 15,559,916 PCR/NAAT tests, with 31,718 residents testing positive over the last...
