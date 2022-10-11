Dozens of adoptable animals were unloaded from a plane Wednesday afternoon, flown to Connecticut from hurricane-ravaged Florida. “These dogs were either in shelters during the hurricane or in homes that may have been uprooted during the hurricane," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society. "Now, what I’m hoping is that this will become a distant memory for them and they are going to have wagging tails, licking people in the face, and a really good future.”

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO