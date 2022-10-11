ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

New data reveals big increase in remote workers in Connecticut

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Working from home isn’t going away. New census data reveals a big increase among remote workers in Connecticut. Our state is now the 5th in the country for at-home workforces. In West Hartford, there are plans to build more apartments and condos, with more workers looking for good places to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut gets extra $11M for rent and utility assistance program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury has allocated an additional $11 million to UniteCT, a rent and utility assistance program, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The program helps households that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has previously received more than $400 million in federal funds. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

$11 MILLION FOR EMERGENCY RENTAL AND UTILITY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

Connecticut has been allocated an additional $11 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to support UniteCT, the state’s premier program providing rent and utility assistance for households financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds supplement more than $400 million previously allocated for the program, primarily from the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
TODAY.com

How Connecticut’s foster care system is setting a new standard

With some fundamental changes, Connecticut’s foster care system has become a model for the nation, reuniting nearly 2,400 children with their families since 2019. NBC’s Cynthia McFadden reports for TODAY, introducing the system’s pioneering new leader and some of the families she’s helping.Oct. 13, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

How to Apply for Energy Assistance in Connecticut

The home heating season in Connecticut has barely begun, but people are already struggling to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of fuel. “They are just terrified of coming up with the money to heat their homes," said David Spurgas, owner of Viking Fuel in Norwich. “It is just terrible across the board. The people can’t afford the fuel, you don’t move the fuel. It is just not a good situation for us or the homeowners.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Economy#Linus Business#Wage Supports#Early Childhood Educators
ctnewsjunkie.com

SNAP Benefits Expanded

Just as food inflation hit 11.4% this year, the state of Connecticut announced that it will expand eligibility to add more than 44,000 residents to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The SNAP program, formerly known as food stamps, currently serves more than 222,600 households, including 138,800 children. The new income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Humane Society Welcomes 21 Adoptable Dogs From Florida After Hurricane Ian

Dozens of adoptable animals were unloaded from a plane Wednesday afternoon, flown to Connecticut from hurricane-ravaged Florida. “These dogs were either in shelters during the hurricane or in homes that may have been uprooted during the hurricane," said James Bias, executive director of the Connecticut Humane Society. "Now, what I’m hoping is that this will become a distant memory for them and they are going to have wagging tails, licking people in the face, and a really good future.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 14-30-41-42-59 and the Powerball was 6. The $50,000 ticket in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. It's not clear where it was sold. Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for the Monday...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy