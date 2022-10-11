Read full article on original website
LaMelo Ball has a Grade 2 ankle sprain. How long will he be out? Should the Hornets change goals? | Locked On Hornets
Tuesday brought more details on LaMelo Ball's ankle sprain. What does a grade 2 ankle sprain mean and how many games is LaMelo Ball expected to miss?
Browns' Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots with injuries.
GAME RECAP: Charlotte Hornets finish preseason with major improvements despite losing LaMelo Ball. | Locked On Hornets
The Hornets will need LaMelo Ball ASAP, but key player stepped up in their final preseason game. Plus, we discuss how the offense changed without LaMelo Ball.
Miami Heat breakout player says he spent all summer preparing for the team's notoriously grueling conditioning test
Coming off a breakout season, Max Strus trained hard all off-season to be able to pass the Heat's conditioning test and prepare for games.
