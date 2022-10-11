ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather: Warming through Wednesday; rainy, windy Thursday

By Alexander Wasilenko
 3 days ago

High pressure will dominate the forecast today with sunny skies, near seasonable temperatures, and dry weather. However, a stormier end to the week is in sight as a strong cold front gets set to knock a lot of leaves off of the trees by Thursday and Friday.

This morning, temperatures are in the 20s/30s alongside some frosty windshields and foggy roadways (river valleys are experiencing the thickest of fog this morning). Other than the cold, it’s clear and calm with a light southerly breeze.

Our afternoon will offer up total sunshine, highs in the lower to middle 60s, and south winds of 5-10 mph. A perfect day to enjoy the moderate to peak colors across the North Country and Upper Valley.

Wednesday, a warm front approaches with increasing clouds and a slight chance for a stray sprinkle by the end of the day. Highs will near 70 degrees with blustery south winds gusting upwards of 25 mph.

The more significant weather maker arrives Thursday into Friday. It’s a robust cold front featuring heavy rainfall, very gusty winds, and the potential for a couple strong storms. Here is a rundown of what we know so far. Make sure to get your fall foliage road trips done by midweek as lots of leaf loss is likely by Friday.

