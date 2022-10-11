Read full article on original website
Tigers travel today for 1 p.m. game at Mountain Grove
It is a Houston Tigers football day. The undefeated Tigers (7-0) play at Mountain Grove at 1 p.m. Friday in a rare afternoon outing. The Panthers will be coming off a 51-12 win over Salem and stand at 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the SCA.
Houston Schools superintendent releases statement about football game kickoff time
The following statement was released by Houston School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Copley regarding the 1 p.m. kickoff time of the high school football team’s game Friday at Mountain Grove. We are incredibly excited about the success of our football program. As Friday approaches, I wanted to provide some...
Houston cross country athletes run well at SCA meet
Houston cross country runners competed in the 2022 South Central Association conference championship meet Monday at Willow Springs Municipal Golf Course, and came away with several good results in both boys and girls racing at the high school and middle school level. In high school boys competition, three Tigers ran...
PHOTOS: HHS volleyball vs. Cabool
The Houston High School volleyball team played Cabool on Tuesday (Oct. 11) in Houston’s New Gym. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
BERDELLA “BIRDIE” WILLIAMSON
Graveside services for Berdella “Birdie” Williamson are noon, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Hickory Ridge Baptist Church, Bucyrus. Berdella died June 1, 2022, in Waterloo, Iowa, at the age of 89. Birdie was a long-term resident of the Houston area and moved closed to family in Waterloo, Iowa,...
Cabool school board OKs Arkansas field trip for FFA chapter
Members of the Cabool board of education on Tuesday approved personnel matters and okayed an overnight educational field trip for the Future Farmers of America program. The FFA trip includes chapters from Cabool, Mountain Grove, Norwood, Summersville and Dora who will travel through Arkansas for a fall industry trip over 2 ½ days. The trip is designed to expose FFA members to many areas of agriculture. Tour spots may include: rice plant, cereal manufacturing, a Caterpillar equipment plant, sweet potato farm, dairy goat operation and creamery, Hereford farm and possibly a mushroom farm as well.
Houston FCA hosting Fields of Faith this evening
Students and community members will meet at the Houston High School football field this evening (Oct. 12) for the annual Fields of Faith event. It is sponsored both nationally and locally by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The 7 p.m. event will feature worship, student testimonies and prayer on the...
Houston chamber to sponsor downtown Halloween activities
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Halloween activity Saturday, Oct. 29, in downtown Houston. The event will run from 4 to 8 p.m., said Michael Zamarron Sr., a board member, on Tuesday.
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Orscheln store in Houston sold to Iowa retail chain
Bomgaars, the Sioux City, Iowa-based retail chain, announced Tuesday a deal to acquire 73 Orscheln Farm and Home store locations, including one in Houston, making Bomgaars the second-largest farm and ranch retailer in the U.S., after Tractor Supply Co. Orscheln opened its doors in Houston in spring 2004 after Walmart...
Houston man faces felony charges after driving incident in May
A Houston is charged with a pair of felonies following a Missouri State Highway Patrol response to an incident on May 19. Bryan W. Stogsdill, 43, of 211 S. Grand Ave., Apt. 109, in Houston, faces class E felony charges of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender, and driving while revoked. He was charged Oct. 12. Bond is $400,000.
Patrol arrests Summersville man on assault charge Tuesday
A Summersville man is in the Texas County Jail following his arrest Tuesday on a third-degree domestic assault charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Derick J. Cook is held in the Texas County Jail.
UPDATED: Authorities say missing man found and is safe
UPDATE: He has been located and is safe, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a silver advisory alert as authorities search for a Pomona man. Missing is Alfred Wayne Bridges, a white male who is 73. He 5’9”, 180 pounds...
Summersville man charged after allegedly assaulting woman
A Summersville man faces a felony assault charge after a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation of an incident involving a woman on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Derick J. Cook, 30, of 23000 block of Shannon Lane in Summersville, is charged with second-degree domestic assault (a class D felony). A trooper reported...
Area man faces felony drug charge after traffic stop in August
An area man faces a felony drug charge as a result of a traffic stop conducted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Aug. 4. Blane C. Bennett, 58, of 300 block of east Third St. in Willow Springs, faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of driving while revoked. It was filed Oct. 12.
Commission handles several township issues at meeting
Members of the Texas County Commission held meetings on Oct. 5-6. •Met with Ginger Mullins with Christos House for the signing of a proclamation for Domestic Violence Month. •Reviewed and acknowledged the release of Karissa Hurst from the assessor’s office on Oct. 3. •Met with Bill Karatzas, emergency management...
