Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Pennock man hurt in beet truck rollover near Raymond
(Raymond MN-) A beet truck driver was hurt in a rollover north of Raymond Wednesday night. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 9:36 p.m. on 75th Avenue SW near the Kandi-Chippewa County Road. A semi loaded with beets driven by 47-year-old Michael Weber of Pennock was eastbound on 75th Avenue when he left the road, hit a field approach and rolled the truck onto it's side. Weber was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
KEYC
Two hospitalized after crash in Renville County
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people were hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in Renville County. It happened just before 7 a.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 11. A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then...
hot967.fm
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
willmarradio.com
Trucker hurt in rollover near Appleton
(Appleton MN-) A truck driver was hurt when his rig left Highway 119 in Lac Qui Parle County and rolled onto it's side early this morning. The state patrol says it happened around 1 a.m. on 119 near 340th Street, about 2 miles southwest of Appleton. 37-year-old Nicholas Wrobleski of Holloway was taken to the Appleton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman on bicycle struck by vehicle on county road in Waconia
WACONIA, Minn. – The Carver County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Waconia Saturday that injured a Bloomington bicyclist.A 67-year-old woman was biking in the southbound shoulder of County Road 10 when she was struck by a vehicle at about 4 p.m. at the intersection with Waconia Parkway North.The vehicle, driven by a 53-year-old Watertown man, hit the woman while he was turning west from the parkway onto C.R. 10. Authorities say he stopped at a stop sign before making the turn. He also stayed at the scene after the crash and "is fully cooperating with the investigation."The victim was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis, where she is in stable condition. Investigators say she was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
KEYC
Nicollet authorities release new photo of missing man
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of a missing 28-year-old man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson has been missing since Sep. 30. Family members says he does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare. Abrahamson was wearing a lime-green...
DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kduz.com
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
Jackson County Pilot
Foul play not suspected in death of man found in ditch
Local authorities are investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man found lying in a ditch in the city of Wilder Tuesday morning. The man has been identified as Bradley Junker, 44. Late Tuesday, officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said foul play is not suspected at this time....
KEYC
DNR: Mankato resident spots bobcat in backyard
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato resident reportedly saw a bobcat in their backyard last week. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a photo was taken on Oct. 4 at a residence located near Lincoln Community Center. The DNR says it’s a rare sighting in southern Minnesota. The felines...
willmarradio.com
Man shot by Willmar police last December to be sentenced Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man who was shot by police last December will be sentenced this morning. In August, 57-year-old August Lafeen pleaded guilty to 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence, and 6 other counts were dismissed. The charges stemmed from a December 16th incident at a Willmar apartment in which he threatened his probation officer, then refused to drop a gun when confronted by police, and he was shot. The gun turned out to be a replica gun, and Lafeen later admitted he was trying to commit suicide by cop. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
willmarradio.com
Roger Ulferts
Roger R. Ulferts, age 77, of Willmar, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at his residence in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Unity Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Interment will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at Holland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Unity Christian Reformed Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home in Prinsburg. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
willmarradio.com
Coat giveaway Friday and Saturday in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) With the cold weather moving in, The Salvation Army of Willmar invites anyone in need of cold weather gear to come in today and tomorrow and pick up a coat, gloves, a hat, boots, and other protection against mother nature. The Salvation Army's Pam Dale says they will be distributing the clothing today from 3 to 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 to 2...
willmarradio.com
Lowell Hollen
Lowell R. Hollen, age 82, of Brooten, MN, died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood. A public visitation celebrating Lowell's life will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 18th at the Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home in Brooten. A private family memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 19th, at the funeral home in Brooten. Inurnment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery will take place at a later date. Arrangements are with Hoplin-Hitchcock Funeral Home of Brooten.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
willmarradio.com
Special Weather Statement issued October 11 at 8:24PM CDT by NWS
..Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wright, northeastern Meeker, northwestern Sherburne and southeastern Stearns Counties through 900 PM CDT... At 824 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Rockville to Kimball to 5 miles east of Litchfield. Movement was east at 25 mph.
willmarradio.com
Winter Clothing Free Give-away
At the Bridge Community Center, 132 Benson Avenue SW, Willmar.
Comments / 2