The origins of the GOP tactic of sending migrants to blue states

Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Democrats suggest suspending transfer of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia
Democrats want to transfer US weapons in kingdom to Ukraine in wake of ‘turning point’ in relationship with Saudis
Remember This Guy? Nancy Pelosi Has A Special Message Just For Him.
The House Speaker puts one of the most infamous Jan. 6 rioters on blast.
Judge rules new DACA program can continue temporarily
A federal judge has ruled that the current version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children can continue, at least temporarily
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy hospitalized after feeling unwell
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home, his office said. As a precaution Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests. At the recommendation of his doctors, he was expected to remain in the hospital overnight for observation.
Factbox-Turkey's strict new press and social media 'disinformation' law
ANKARA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Turkey's parliament on Thursday adopted a law proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's party that would jail journalists and social media users for up to three years for spreading "disinformation", despite deep concerns over free speech.
