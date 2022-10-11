The origins of the GOP tactic of sending migrants to blue states

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont was hospitalized Thursday after he felt unwell at his McLean, Virginia, home, his office said. As a precaution Leahy, 82, was taken to a Washington-area hospital for tests. At the recommendation of his doctors, he was expected to remain in the hospital overnight for observation.

VERMONT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO