High School

Numerous high school football rivalries on tap this weekend

By By TED BLACK
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago

While the current football season is now two-thirds complete heading into this weekend and all 14 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams will be bound for the postseason regardless of their win-loss record, this Friday night will perhaps offer the most intriguing collection of matchups prior to the playoff games on the first weekend of November.

Friday, Oct. 14, will feature a stellar lineup of SMAC intra-county clashes as Northern (6-0) hosts Huntingtown (3-3), Patuxent (5-1) travels to Calvert (4-2), North Point (4-2) hosts St. Charles (4-2), Leonardtown (2-4) ventures to Great Mills (3-3), McDonough (3-3) hosts Lackey (4-2) and Thomas Stone (0-6) travels to Westlake (1-5) for the annual “301 Classic” in Waldorf.

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

