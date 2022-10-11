Numerous high school football rivalries on tap this weekend

While the current football season is now two-thirds complete heading into this weekend and all 14 Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams will be bound for the postseason regardless of their win-loss record, this Friday night will perhaps offer the most intriguing collection of matchups prior to the playoff games on the first weekend of November.

Friday, Oct. 14, will feature a stellar lineup of SMAC intra-county clashes as Northern (6-0) hosts Huntingtown (3-3), Patuxent (5-1) travels to Calvert (4-2), North Point (4-2) hosts St. Charles (4-2), Leonardtown (2-4) ventures to Great Mills (3-3), McDonough (3-3) hosts Lackey (4-2) and Thomas Stone (0-6) travels to Westlake (1-5) for the annual “301 Classic” in Waldorf.