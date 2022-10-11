Read full article on original website
Man says LGBTQ people 'deserve death' at school board meeting in Arkansas
A man was recorded on video Tuesday night saying LGBTQ people “deserve death” during a school board meeting in Arkansas where several anti-LGBTQ policies were passed. “God gave them over to a depraved mind so that they do what they should not be doing,” says a man whom a district spokesperson identified as Cal Paulson, who is referred to as a local preacher in an article by the Log Cabin Democrat newspaper of Conway, the city in which the school district is located. The video was recorded by a person attending the meeting and verified by NBC News.
Indiana Catholic school teacher's 'kill list' included at least one student, officials say
An Indiana Catholic school teacher was arrested on Thursday after officials said they found she kept a "kill list" and threatened her students, according to NBC Chicago. The East Chicago Police Department responded to St. Stanislaus School in the Indiana city bordering Illinois Wednesday evening after a student told a counselor the fifth grade teacher, Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, allegedly made threats about killing herself, the students and staff at the school, NBC Chicago reported.
'I'm sick of being silent': Gay teen catches bullies on camera in viral TikTok video
California high school senior Landon Jones, 18, said he’s been bullied by his classmates since the fifth grade. But Jones, who is openly gay, said he’s no longer looking the other way. “I have been called ‘faggot’ countless times at school, and it literally doesn’t bother me at...
Suspected flu outbreak sickens hundreds of San Diego students
Hundreds of students have fallen ill at San Diego's Patrick Henry High School with symptoms consistent with the flu. KNSD's Dave Somers reports.Oct. 13, 2022.
