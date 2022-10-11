ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CBS News

North Carolina shooting shakes community

A mass shooting in North Carolina that killed five people and injured two others left the community stunned. Officers eventually contained the alleged 15-year-old gunman, and have not revealed a motive for the attack. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Braver Angels: Seeking to de-polarize America

Michigan is a battleground state, in every sense of the word. Here, purple doesn't mean moderate; it means the 50-50, Red/Blue split is a chasm. On a recent Saturday in Traverse City, Mich., people gathered – half of them Red, the other half Blue – brought together by Braver Angels, a not-for-profit attempting to narrow the divide.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
CBS News

The movement to expand Idaho's border into Oregon

In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
OREGON STATE
Environment
CBS News

Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS News

CBS News

