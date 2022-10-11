Read full article on original website
North Carolina shooting shakes community
A mass shooting in North Carolina that killed five people and injured two others left the community stunned. Officers eventually contained the alleged 15-year-old gunman, and have not revealed a motive for the attack. CBS News correspondent Elise Preston has more.
Emotional support alligator helps man with deep depression
When you think of emotional support animals, you may think of dogs or cats. But one Pennsylvania man has an alligator named Wally. Steve Hartman shares more in "On the Road."
Braver Angels: Seeking to de-polarize America
Michigan is a battleground state, in every sense of the word. Here, purple doesn't mean moderate; it means the 50-50, Red/Blue split is a chasm. On a recent Saturday in Traverse City, Mich., people gathered – half of them Red, the other half Blue – brought together by Braver Angels, a not-for-profit attempting to narrow the divide.
Biden makes late push across West aiming to deliver votes for Democrats
President Joe Biden strode into the telephone bank at a crowded union hall and eagerly began making calls and eating doughnuts — one frosted, one glazed — to try and deliver votes for Democrats. "What a governor does matters," the president said, giving a pep talk to volunteers...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
The movement to expand Idaho's border into Oregon
In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock face off over abortion and the economy in highly anticipated Senate debate
Savannah – Senate hopefuls Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker faced off Friday night in their first and only scheduled debate before the election, addressing a wide range of topics crucial to the state's voters. Both candidates pledged in their opening statements to be strong advocates for Georgia in...
Maryland child dies of complications from COVID-19, health officials say
BALTIMORE - A young child recently died of complications with COVID-19, according to the Maryland Department of Health. New data shows that a Maryland child younger than 9 years old was recorded as a COVID-19 death. Records show this is the 10th Maryland child to died of COVID-19 complications.
South Florida woman won $4 million playing Florida Lottery's Mega Millions
FORT LAUDERDALE - A Sunrise woman became Florida's newest millionaire after winning four million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's Mega Millions game. In the May 17th drawing, Grace Scott, 61, matched all five numbers but not the Mega Millions number to win the prize. She bought her ticket with megaplier...
A Vermont couple was found stabbed to death 33 years ago. A drop of blood found inside a car has led to an arrest.
A drop of blood that was subjected to modern DNA testing enabled Vermont State Police detectives to make an arrest in the 1989 murder of a Danby couple found stabbed to death in their home, police said. Michael Anthony Louise, 79, was arrested Thursday in Syracuse, New York, on two...
Death of girl whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort was accidental, coroner says
There was no foul play in the death of a 16-year-old whose disappearance sparked a weeks-long search effort before her body was found in her car submerged in a Northern California reservoir, authorities said Thursday. The body of Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was found Aug. 23 by a volunteer dive...
Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel's parole blocked by California governor
California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled "Helter Skelter" on a wall using the blood of one of their victims. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Krenwinkel, now 74, is still too much of a public safety risk to...
Georgia Senate race in final stretch as early voting begins Monday
The Georgia Senate race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock has reached its final stretch after a debate Friday evening. Nikole Killion has the details.
Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel denied parole again
California Gov. Gavin Newsom denied parole for Patricia Krenwinkel, a Charles Manson follower who has been in prison for decades. A judge had recommended her release in May.
NFL Week 6 streaming guide: How to watch the Minnesota Vikings - Miami Dolphins game today
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season is in full swing today, and much of that action is airing on...
Gov. Larry Hogan to announce Maryland workforce initiative
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is set to announce a new statewide workforce development initiative Friday morning, according to the governor's office. The governor will make the announcement at the State House at 11 a.m. Friday. CBS News Baltimore will stream the announcement live in the player above.
