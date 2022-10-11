ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions' Rookie Grades: Hutchinson, Rodriguez Learn Lessons

By Christian Booher
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xnQqH_0iULJ0Fk00

All Lions provides its Week 5 rookie report card for the Detroit Lions.

As injuries pile up on the 2022 Detroit Lions , rookies are beginning to see more action.

After beginning the season with just three rookies active, Detroit deployed six rookies onto the field in a 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday.

Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez received their fifth career start, while James Mitchell, Chase Lucas and Demetrius Taylor are all still getting their feet wet. Kerby Joseph , meanwhile, made his second career start Sunday.

The Lions may continue to lean on these rookies as they search for answers during their impending bye week. A matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) looms in the coming weeks, and Detroit head coach Dan Campbell is determined to get the team ready to compete.

“We’ve just got to find a way to win against Dallas,” Campbell said Monday. “All resources, everything goes into that one game, and that’s all that matters. Because you’ve got to get the first one before you can rack up a second one and before you can rack up a third one. But, there again, just for me personally, like I’m not gonna get down, I don’t get frustrated like that. I mean, yeah, I’m upset, but also, as a coach and player, I’ve seen it too many times -- you get a little momentum, things will turn in a hurry.”

Here is All Lions’ Week 5 rookie report card.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: C-

Hutchinson once again struggled to make impact plays. This time, he was able to win off the line, but rarely made a difference at the point of attack against New England’s rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe .

The Michigan product’s final stat line read just two tackles and one pressure. His weaknesses and over-aggressiveness were exploited in the second quarter, when he raced to Zappe but bit on a pump fake and allowed a five-yard scramble.

Criticism has been harsh of the rookie, which is understandable given the expectations. He was drafted second overall for his abilities as a game-breaking pass rusher, and has shown flashes of that ability but has been far too inconsistent.

Despite his struggles, his efforts made him Detroit’s third-highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus. He finished with an 80.1 grade. He had wins in matchups against linemen, but failed to make a necessary impact or wreak havoc in the backfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vtUQx_0iULJ0Fk00

© Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

S Kerby Joseph: B-

Joseph’s stock has been trending up in recent weeks, as he’s gone from a special teamer to one of Detroit’s starting safeties. Tracy Walker’s injury has opened a spot, and the Illinois product seems to have claimed it over the last two weeks.

Joseph was steady in the back-half of Detroit’s defense, nearly securing his first career interception on a play that wound up being a pass interference against cornerback Jeff Okudah . Tackling is still an issue, as he whiffed on one attempt while making two others.

Like Hutchinson , Joseph finished among the top-10 graded defenders by Pro Football Focus. He was not exploited in coverage, and didn’t allow a completion to his primary receiver throughout the game. While unspectacular, the rookie earns a passing grade for his steadiness in the secondary.

TE James Mitchell: C

Mitchell played just five offensive snaps, all of which saw him as the second tight end in running situations. He did not have a target, and didn’t wow with his production as a blocker.

With teams keying on T.J. Hockenson , Mitchell may be used in the passing game out of two-tight end looks. Detroit has made it known that it likes to run the ball out of two-end sets, so watch for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s ability to adjust and potentially get the rookie involved in the passing game.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: D+

Rodriguez continues to struggle in coverage through the first part of his career. Detroit is relying on the rookie to be an every-down presence after he won the starting linebacker job out of training camp. And, his abilities in the run game have been overshadowed by difficulties in the passing game.

He made four tackles in the loss, and played 50 defensive snaps but was targeted four times. New England simplified its passing attack, with Zappe making his first start. It meant tight ends were often pitted against the Oklahoma State product .

According to PFF, Rodriguez yielded completions on all four of his targets, which totaled 37 yards. Through five games, PFF has opponents listed as 15-of-17 for 120 yards and a score against the rookie. These are not favorable numbers and a sign that he must improve, in order to be a productive linebacker for a struggling Detroit defense.

© Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

CB Chase Lucas: C-

Detroit wanted to shake up its secondary by removing starters Amani Oruwariye and DeShon Elliott from the starting lineup, but changes were quickly made out of necessity. After Saivion Smith was carted off with a neck injury, Elliott was quickly inserted into action.

Lucas wasn’t slated to see much time outside of special teams, but was forced into action when Elliott and fellow safety Ifeatu Melifonwu were injured. The Patriots targeted Lucas, who entered at safety despite having never previously played the position, for a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers on his only series at the position.

The Arizona State product played three defensive snaps, one of which ended with the touchdown. Campbell took the blame after the game, saying the 25-year-old was put in a tough spot. Lucas did make one tackle, however.

Playing out of position gives him some benefit of the doubt, but he was still late to his assignment on Meyers’ touchdown grab. Elsewhere, he continues to contribute on the Lions’ special teams units, but didn’t see much action there, given Detroit’s lack of special teams usage Sunday.

DT Demetrius Taylor: D

Taylor made his NFL debut Sunday, with the Lions' defense in need of change. Campbell said early in the week that the undrafted rookie would see his first NFL action against the Patriots, and he did just that.

Taylor played 13 snaps Sunday, but failed to record a tackle. He graded out poorly, finishing tied for the worst defensive grade amongst the Lions . He missed his only tackle attempt, and couldn’t contribute any positive presence to the run-stopping effort, as New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 161 yards Sunday.

The defensive line struggled in the loss, with starters Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs playing the majority of the snaps. Buggs was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty, but had what would’ve been the team’s only sack before it was negated by a penalty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Biggest Detroit Lions busts through Week 5

5. Brad Holmes4. Aaron Glenn3. Dan Campbell2. T.J. Hockenson1. Amani Oruwariye. Remember that time the Detroit Lions were on HBO’s Hard Knocks and everybody was hyped up for what was sure to be a competitive season? That was awesome. (RIP, Chris Farley) Well, we are now five games into...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

The Detroit Lions Signed A New Kicker On Tuesday

The Detroit Lions are still searching for a reliable kicker amid early turmoil at the position. On Tuesday, the team added Sam Ficken to the practice squad. He hasn't played in an NFL game since whiffing on a field goal and an extra point for the New York Jets on December 27, 2020.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Ohio State, Michigan State

Hunter Dickinson won't shy away from competitive banter. During Tuesday's Big Ten Media Days session, courtesy of 247Sports' Zach Shaw, the Wolverines center explained why he has no qualms trolling Michgian's conference foes, Michigan State and Ohio State. "I know as a Michigan man, no Michigan State fan is ever...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chase Lucas
Detroit Sports Nation

5 GREAT options for the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2023

For as much as I’ve written about Jared Goff and his fit with the Detroit Lions, after last week’s utter implosion, it seems appropriate to start talking about what quarterbacks the Detroit Lions could target in 2023. The answers to who can play behind center for Detroit range from free agency to trades to the draft itself. There is no short amount of answers for the Lions next year but here are five that could help the Detroit Lions at quarterback in 2023.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Juwan Howard Photo

Michigan men's basketball head coach Juwan Howard made a lot of headlines earlier this year when there was an incident that involved him. Following the Wolverines' 77-63 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard and Badgers assistant coach Greg Gard had some words for each other. After that, Howard took a swing at assistant Joe Krabbenhoft and hit him in the face.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#Sports#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots
FanSided

The Suns sign one former Pistons guard and waive another

It has been a weird offseason for free agency, and that includes a few former Detroit Pistons. There have been several notable free agents available all offseason, including future Hall-of-Famers like Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, who are still looking for jobs with less than a week to go until the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions fans are losing confidence in team

Poll shows Detroit Lions fans are losing confidenceWhat percent of Detroit Lions fans think the team has hit rock bottom?. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, Detroit Lions fans were almost unanimously of the belief that their team, which was heading into Year 2 under Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes, was headed in the right direction.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy