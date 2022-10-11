Lions' Rookie Grades: Hutchinson, Rodriguez Learn Lessons

All Lions provides its Week 5 rookie report card for the Detroit Lions.

As injuries pile up on the 2022 Detroit Lions , rookies are beginning to see more action.

After beginning the season with just three rookies active, Detroit deployed six rookies onto the field in a 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday.

Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez received their fifth career start, while James Mitchell, Chase Lucas and Demetrius Taylor are all still getting their feet wet. Kerby Joseph , meanwhile, made his second career start Sunday.

The Lions may continue to lean on these rookies as they search for answers during their impending bye week. A matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) looms in the coming weeks, and Detroit head coach Dan Campbell is determined to get the team ready to compete.

“We’ve just got to find a way to win against Dallas,” Campbell said Monday. “All resources, everything goes into that one game, and that’s all that matters. Because you’ve got to get the first one before you can rack up a second one and before you can rack up a third one. But, there again, just for me personally, like I’m not gonna get down, I don’t get frustrated like that. I mean, yeah, I’m upset, but also, as a coach and player, I’ve seen it too many times -- you get a little momentum, things will turn in a hurry.”

Here is All Lions’ Week 5 rookie report card.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: C-

Hutchinson once again struggled to make impact plays. This time, he was able to win off the line, but rarely made a difference at the point of attack against New England’s rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe .

The Michigan product’s final stat line read just two tackles and one pressure. His weaknesses and over-aggressiveness were exploited in the second quarter, when he raced to Zappe but bit on a pump fake and allowed a five-yard scramble.

Criticism has been harsh of the rookie, which is understandable given the expectations. He was drafted second overall for his abilities as a game-breaking pass rusher, and has shown flashes of that ability but has been far too inconsistent.

Despite his struggles, his efforts made him Detroit’s third-highest-graded defender by Pro Football Focus. He finished with an 80.1 grade. He had wins in matchups against linemen, but failed to make a necessary impact or wreak havoc in the backfield.

S Kerby Joseph: B-

Joseph’s stock has been trending up in recent weeks, as he’s gone from a special teamer to one of Detroit’s starting safeties. Tracy Walker’s injury has opened a spot, and the Illinois product seems to have claimed it over the last two weeks.

Joseph was steady in the back-half of Detroit’s defense, nearly securing his first career interception on a play that wound up being a pass interference against cornerback Jeff Okudah . Tackling is still an issue, as he whiffed on one attempt while making two others.

Like Hutchinson , Joseph finished among the top-10 graded defenders by Pro Football Focus. He was not exploited in coverage, and didn’t allow a completion to his primary receiver throughout the game. While unspectacular, the rookie earns a passing grade for his steadiness in the secondary.

TE James Mitchell: C

Mitchell played just five offensive snaps, all of which saw him as the second tight end in running situations. He did not have a target, and didn’t wow with his production as a blocker.

With teams keying on T.J. Hockenson , Mitchell may be used in the passing game out of two-tight end looks. Detroit has made it known that it likes to run the ball out of two-end sets, so watch for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s ability to adjust and potentially get the rookie involved in the passing game.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: D+

Rodriguez continues to struggle in coverage through the first part of his career. Detroit is relying on the rookie to be an every-down presence after he won the starting linebacker job out of training camp. And, his abilities in the run game have been overshadowed by difficulties in the passing game.

He made four tackles in the loss, and played 50 defensive snaps but was targeted four times. New England simplified its passing attack, with Zappe making his first start. It meant tight ends were often pitted against the Oklahoma State product .

According to PFF, Rodriguez yielded completions on all four of his targets, which totaled 37 yards. Through five games, PFF has opponents listed as 15-of-17 for 120 yards and a score against the rookie. These are not favorable numbers and a sign that he must improve, in order to be a productive linebacker for a struggling Detroit defense.

CB Chase Lucas: C-

Detroit wanted to shake up its secondary by removing starters Amani Oruwariye and DeShon Elliott from the starting lineup, but changes were quickly made out of necessity. After Saivion Smith was carted off with a neck injury, Elliott was quickly inserted into action.

Lucas wasn’t slated to see much time outside of special teams, but was forced into action when Elliott and fellow safety Ifeatu Melifonwu were injured. The Patriots targeted Lucas, who entered at safety despite having never previously played the position, for a touchdown to Jakobi Meyers on his only series at the position.

The Arizona State product played three defensive snaps, one of which ended with the touchdown. Campbell took the blame after the game, saying the 25-year-old was put in a tough spot. Lucas did make one tackle, however.

Playing out of position gives him some benefit of the doubt, but he was still late to his assignment on Meyers’ touchdown grab. Elsewhere, he continues to contribute on the Lions’ special teams units, but didn’t see much action there, given Detroit’s lack of special teams usage Sunday.

DT Demetrius Taylor: D

Taylor made his NFL debut Sunday, with the Lions' defense in need of change. Campbell said early in the week that the undrafted rookie would see his first NFL action against the Patriots, and he did just that.

Taylor played 13 snaps Sunday, but failed to record a tackle. He graded out poorly, finishing tied for the worst defensive grade amongst the Lions . He missed his only tackle attempt, and couldn’t contribute any positive presence to the run-stopping effort, as New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 161 yards Sunday.

The defensive line struggled in the loss, with starters Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs playing the majority of the snaps. Buggs was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty, but had what would’ve been the team’s only sack before it was negated by a penalty.