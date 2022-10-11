ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASU extends University Drive closure through Oct. 26

 3 days ago

University Drive, between Rural Road and McAllister Avenue, will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. intermittently throughout October.

The closure will take place while ASU works to complete a  pedestrian bridge.

University officilas advise drivers to use Apache Boulevard and Rio Salado Parkway as alternatives.

Local bus routes 30 and 62 will be detoured.

The closure will not affect ASU home football game traffic, accoding to a release.

