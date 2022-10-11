Read full article on original website
I achieved a perfect 850 credit score, says finance coach: How I got there in 5 steps
Getting a perfect FICO credit score of 850 isn't easy, but after years of good credit behavior, personal finance coach Lynnette Khalfani-Cox achieved it in 2021. A perfect score is rare — just 1.6% of Americans have one, according to FICO. And for Khalfani-Cox, The Money Coach and author of "Zero Debt: The Ultimate Guide to Financial Freedom," getting a perfect score wasn't necessarily a specific goal.
Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?
Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...
Delaying big purchases, reducing debt: 76% of adults are making lifestyle changes to prepare for a potential recession
Eighty-four percent of adults say they are concerned that a recession is on the horizon, a new survey shows. Additionally, 74% said their concerns about inflation have increased. If you are worrying about job loss during a recession, be sure to make arrangements to have sufficient emergency savings, experts say.
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 8.7% in 2023, highest increase in 40 years
Social Security beneficiaries can expect an 8.7% boost to benefits in 2023, the Social Security Administration announced. The increase tops the 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment for 2022, which at the time was the highest in four decades. Amid record high inflation, Social Security beneficiaries will get an 8.7% increase to their...
Series I bond interest expected to fall to roughly 6.48% in November. But that's still a 'really good rate,' experts say
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free investment, may reduce annual rates to roughly 6.48% in November, experts say. While it's down from the current 9.62% rate through Oct. 31, it's still higher than other savings options. Despite a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Thursday, the annual interest rate for...
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated – and why it takes so long to add them up
The U.S. experienced 15 disasters in the first nine months of 2022 that each caused at least $1 billion in damage. Hurricane Ian is taking the largest toll of these disasters by far – but the extent of the damage could take years to calculate with any precision.
Insana: Signs emerge that the big drivers behind this hot inflation reading are starting to cool
Whether the financial markets have correctly priced in "peak inflation" and a potential Federal Reserve pivot is a topic for another day. But there is ample evidence that the inputs that drove inflation higher, especially in the goods sector, are heading back to Earth. A disinflation checklist may be in...
Social Security record 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 could pressure the program's funds, some experts say
Social Security beneficiaries are poised to see bigger checks with an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment in 2023. But it remains to be seen how that will affect the program's long-term funding projections, experts say. Social Security's average retiree benefit will go up by $146 per month in 2023, thanks to a...
Bitcoin hovers at $19,000, and Tether makes big change to its stablecoin reserves: CNBC Crypto World
After noon EST, an AT&T spokesperson replied to Crypto World's request for comment on a story featured in today's show about the alleged hacking case writing in a statement that"fraudulent SIM swaps are a form of theft committed by sophisticated criminals." "We have security measures in place to help defeat...
These countries have the best pension systems in 2022—and the U.S. didn't make the list
Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index released its annual report that looks at 44 global pension systems, which account for 65% of the world's population, and ranks them from the best to worst. "It's essential for individuals to have strong retirement plans in the works because high levels of inflation,...
From Whole Foods to Gamestop, here are 5 retailers that accept crypto—but there's a catch
Nearly 40% of millennials and Gen Zers who own cryptocurrency plan to use it to make payments, according to PYMNT and BitPay's "Paying With Crypto" survey. Retailers are taking notice. About 75% of them plan to begin accepting crypto or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a recent Deloitte survey.
What Cramer is watching Friday — Wells Fargo crushes it, bond yields sink on flat retail sales
Capitulation; short squeeze, wrong side of the trade? You sure don't hear anyone say the Federal Reserve is fooling around anymore. U.S. stock futures rise after mixed bank earnings. Bond yields drop after unexpectedly flat September retail sales. Thursday's huge turnaround rally saw the. swing about 5% from its session...
Inside the only lithium producer in the U.S., which provides the critical mineral used in batteries by Tesla, EV makers
Silver Peak has been producing lithium since the 1960s, and is currently the United States' only lithium production site. The price of lithium has skyrocketed as the energy and transportation sectors look to replace fossil fuel power with electrification, which requires batteries, and lithium is a critical component. Facility owner...
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
October Monthly Meeting: Cramer shares portfolio moves for investors in this tough market
All the major averages posted big losses last month, and the outlook for stocks and economy remain bleak. Inflation remains a major headwind. So too are the uncertainty around Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's path to reopening amid Covid-19. Where to turn from here? Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their plan for staying invested in this market.
The 'bummer' of the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit: Its full value may be hard to get
The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed Aug. 16, created a tax credit for consumers who buy new electric vehicles. The clean vehicle credit is worth up to $7,500. It's nonrefundable, meaning buyers need to have a federal tax liability to get full or partial benefits. The credit also...
Gold heads for worst week in 2 months as dollar rises
Gold prices fell more than 1% on Friday and were headed for their worst week since mid-August, dragged lower by a stronger U.S. dollar and worries the Federal Reserve will persist with sharp rate hikes to curb inflation. Spot gold had fallen 1.3% to $1,643.90 per ounce, down about 2.9%...
