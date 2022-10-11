DeKalb pastor’s wife dies after being hit by stray bullet while she slept

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife has died days after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet as she slept.

Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, confirmed on his Facebook page that his wife Lashunda died Monday.

“My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison gained her wings. I believe to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone but forever in our hearts.”

The shooting happened last Wednesday. The Ellisons were asleep in their bed around 12:30 a.m. when Mac Ellison woke up and found his wife unresponsive.

Ellison shook his wife but go no response. He then called in his children to help turn her over in bed.

“I just woke up to very heavy breathing,” Ellison said. “And we saw blood everywhere.”

When Lashunda arrived at the hospital, doctors found a bullet in her head. The family later found a hole in the wall from the gunshot.

“It went through the headboard and right into the top of my wife’s head and stopped here in her sinus.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police for updates on the investigation and where the bullet came from.

