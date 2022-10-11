ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb pastor’s wife dies after being hit by stray bullet while she slept

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28m0oZ_0iULHTRu00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County pastor’s wife has died days after she was hit in the head by a stray bullet as she slept.

Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, confirmed on his Facebook page that his wife Lashunda died Monday.

“My wife Lashunda Heath-Ellison gained her wings. I believe to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. Please give us a moment to process this. My Perfect Angel is gone but forever in our hearts.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened last Wednesday. The Ellisons were asleep in their bed around 12:30 a.m. when Mac Ellison woke up and found his wife unresponsive.

Ellison shook his wife but go no response. He then called in his children to help turn her over in bed.

“I just woke up to very heavy breathing,” Ellison said. “And we saw blood everywhere.”

When Lashunda arrived at the hospital, doctors found a bullet in her head. The family later found a hole in the wall from the gunshot.

“It went through the headboard and right into the top of my wife’s head and stopped here in her sinus.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb police for updates on the investigation and where the bullet came from.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 75

Reeco Eaves
3d ago

Pastor Ellison the only comfort we have is knowing to be absent the body is to be present with the Lord. And we know your wife was a believer and we know you will all be reunited with her in our Father's Kingdom and we know he has defeated death. May God bless you and your family and reunite you all at the appointed time. Amen

Reply(1)
32
(Me)(Me)
3d ago

it needs to be a serious crackdown on guns. everyone should be afraid, these thugs who weren't raised roaming the streets at night causing life changing events. I don't believe it's life beyond death, I think people love religion so much because death is scary to most. but, I respect people's beliefs. life is now too me and death is the end. people live threw our memories

Reply(6)
13
Kenya Davis
3d ago

This sad we ain't even safe in our Homes And Bedroom having to worry about been killed while sleeping in our own beds by Stray bullets ... and people wonder why I sleep on my floor..May God give the family Comfort.

Reply(2)
16
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pastor#Stray Bullet#Wsb Tv#Channel 2 Action News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Monroe Local News

Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
MONROE, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Pastor wakes to find wife shot in her sleep, Georgia family says. She died days later

A pastor woke in the middle of the night to find his wife shot in the head by a stray bullet, he said in a Facebook video. Mac Ellison, a pastor at Temple of Faith Ministries, said he was asleep next to his wife, Lashunda Heath-Ellison, Wednesday, Oct. 5 when she was hit by the bullet, he said in the Facebook Live video. The bullet entered the couple’s Decatur, Georgia, home, went through the couple’s headboard, and hit Heath-Ellison in the back of the head while she slept, he said in the Oct. 9 video.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
194K+
Followers
134K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy