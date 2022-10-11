ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Praise 93.3

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Let’s Go! The Ultimate Guide To West Alabama Pumpkin Patches

Fall is officially here. It's time for cooler weather hot chocolate and pumpkin patches! Where's the best pumpkin patch in the city?. Coming from Florida, going to pumpkin patches and enjoying the fall weather wasn't something I was accustomed to. It wasn't until I moved to Alabama that I really got a chance to see leaves change colors, feel cooler fall weather, and experience a real pumpkin patch.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Your Tuesday Outlook

-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Thomasville, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
City
Prattville, AL
Praise 93.3

Thompson Trounces Tuscaloosa County

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Thompson Warriors (7-2, 6-0) trounced the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats (5-3, 3-3) 49-7. "They're getting a lot better, offensive line is getting better. Quarterback play, we got two really good quarterbacks...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa

A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Central Alabama#Catfish#Abc 33 40#Townsquare Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Praise 93.3

Hillcrest Routes Paul W. Bryant to Remain Unbeaten.

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Senior night came to an unfortunate end for the players of Paul W. Bryant High School as the undefeated Hillcrest Patriots added another win to their season in the form of a massive 56-13 blowout.
COTTONDALE, AL
Praise 93.3

Visit Tuscaloosa Hires New VP of Marketing and Communications

Jimmy Hart has been named Visit Tuscaloosa's vice president of marketing and communications, the tourism board announced Tuesday. Hart, who will officially take the reins Thursday, has nearly 20 years of marketing and communications experience and previously served as The University of Alabama's first centralized director of marketing since 2017 where he oversaw the creation of the now-ubiquitous "Where Legends Are Made" campaign.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

First In-Person Moundville Native American Festival Since 2019 Set For This Week

The University of Alabama will host the first in-person Moundville Native American Festival since 2019 this week at its Moundville Archaeological Park. The festival will run from Wednesday through Saturday and is returning in-person for the first time since 2019. Several prominent Native American performers will be featured, including Lyndon Alec performing hoop dancing and the group Chikasha Hithla demonstrating Chickasaw stomp dancing.
MOUNDVILLE, AL
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy