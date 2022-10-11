ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Recap: Delta Air Lines Q3 Earnings

Delta Air Lines DAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Delta Air Lines missed estimated earnings by 1.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.53. Revenue was up $4.82 billion from...
Benzinga

Domino's Pizza Gains After Posting Q3 Revenue Above Street View

Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $1.068 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.06 billion. Global retail sales increased 4.7%, excluding the negative impact of foreign currency. Without adjusting for the impact of foreign currency, global retail sales declined 1.6%. Same-store sales in...
Benzinga

Valens Shares Slightly Up On Declining Quarterly Revenue

The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS reported Thursday its third quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results for the period ended August 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$20.3 million ($14.1 million), down by 15.4% from CA$24.0 million in the previous quarter. Quarterly Highlights. Despite the decline in net revenue quarter-over-quarter,...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
Money

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
The Hill

The cheapest US homes are in these 10 states: study

(NEXSTAR) – Home buyers open to embracing a new state will get a lot more house for their money, a new study shows. An analysis by The Ascent, which rates and reviews personal finance products, found that the average median home price in the first quarter of 2022 was $428,700.
iheart.com

Common Pennies Worth $200 Due To Tiny Error

You might want to think twice the next time you see a penny on the ground and decide to walk by it because it isn't heads up or you don't want to touch it. Some pennies are worth more than one cent... a lot more. While the most valuable ones tend to be older, there are plenty of newer coins that can go for well more than face value.
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
24/7 Wall St.

The Housing Market Is About to Be Hammered

The housing market has made a remarkable recovery from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prices have surged nationally year over year most months by 20%, according to the carefully followed S&P Case Shiller price index. The rise was fired by low interest rates and the mobility of Americans helped by the “work from home” economy. Those days may be over, as the housing market moves onto shaky ground.
