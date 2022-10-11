Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Slain Florida mother Cassie Carli's cause, manner of death ruled 'undetermined' six months later
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. - The cause and manner of Florida mother Cassie Carli's death have both been ruled "undetermined" months after the young mom’s body was discovered in Alabama in April, officials said Thursday. Carli’s body was discovered death in a shallow grave in a barn in Alabama’s St....
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia capital murder defendant argues for charge to be dropped, cites ALEA agent’s false testimony
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - A judge is mulling an argument that he should dismiss a capital murder charge over false testimony that the defense alleges amounts to prosecutorial misconduct but that the district attorney contends was an innocent mistake. Circuit Judge Jack Weaver held a hearing on the matter in...
niceville.com
Child driver leads to arrest of Crestview man: OCSO
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A nine-year-old child allegedly seen driving a car in Crestview ended in the arrest of a man who is accused of being a passenger in the vehicle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Alexander Berrios, 22,...
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
Former Florida church youth director sentenced to prison
A former church youth director is going to prison after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
utv44.com
Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
Bryce Thornton, coveted defensive back, commits to Florida Gators over Alabama, will enroll early
Milton High School (Florida) defensive back Bryce Thornton may only be a three-star prospect, but his offer sheet speaks to his true recruiting value. The versatile 5-foot-10, 185-pound defender accumulated more than 20 scholarship offers during the process, highlighted by Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, ...
wdhn.com
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
PELL CITY, Ala. (WFLA) — Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died. The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner...
Alabama city grapples with ‘confusion,’ ‘misconceptions’ over medical marijuana dispensary
In one Alabama city, a battle is underway to make sure a debate over allowing for a medical marijuana dispensary does not turn into an overall debate about the legalization of recreational pot. Early indications suggest that Fairhope city officials are battling misinformation, and the mayor said on Tuesday she...
WTGS
Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
Escambia Co. EMS responds to middle school after students ingest gummies
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies. The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS. WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson […]
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service
ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
WCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl
WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin. According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops. Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of […]
Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspected arsonist strikes again in Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Fire Department was called out to what’s believed to be another intentionally set fire. This one was on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and scorched the forest floor in the Triangle Park area. It’s just adjacent to where Fairhope Police said two fires were intestinally set the week before.
Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
