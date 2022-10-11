ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

niceville.com

Child driver leads to arrest of Crestview man: OCSO

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A nine-year-old child allegedly seen driving a car in Crestview ended in the arrest of a man who is accused of being a passenger in the vehicle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Alexander Berrios, 22,...
CRESTVIEW, FL
Navarre, FL
Navarre, FL
Tennessee State
Santa Rosa County, FL
Alabama State
Florida Crime & Safety
Santa Rosa County, FL
WKRG News 5

Pedestrian hit and killed in Foley: Police

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and Foley Police Department said a pedestrian was been hit and killed in Foley. Donald Gregory, 66, was hit and killed in Foley around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. Gregory was hit at Hickory Street and Highway 98. Officials said this is an active investigation […]
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores Police Dept. expanding, recruiting officers outside AL

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement staffing shortages continue to make national headlines, but one Baldwin County agency is thinking outside the box to make sure it doesn't happen here. Gulf Shores Police are ramping up recruitment efforts by traveling to college campuses out of the city and...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Public Schools will not remove Bible from classrooms, despite challenge

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools have released a statement saying they have reconsidered removing Bibles from classrooms and placing them in its new “Restricted Section.” The Bible had been challenged on the grounds that it “promotes sexism, sex, violence, genocide, slavery, rape and bestiality,” according to the written challenge form. WKRG […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Police: BB guns used to target residents in south Alabama

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Latayvis Jones was outside his home on Lower Street Monday afternoon when he said he and his two young relatives were targeted at random. “A black car had rode by and called me an ugly dude and stuff,” said Jones. “The second time they rode by they said something else […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
WTGS

Florida woman celebrates 100th birthday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- One Florida woman celebrated a milestone birthday in Fort Walton Beach Thursday. Elaine Clark celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday. But the last couple weeks leading up to it haven't been easy, after an unwelcome guest tried to crash the party. Clark is from Fort Myers,...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Camp Baldwin director remembered for years of service

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – Family and friends are remembering David Payne this week in Baldwin County. “There just aren’t any words. His impact was so profound and so far-reaching there’s no way to say. It’ll be felt forever,” said Payne’s daughter, Jenni Snell. His leadership helped Camp Baldwin’s ministry in Elberta grow during his 26 […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WMBB

WCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl

WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin. According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops. Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Beach robot paves cleaner path on Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Everybody meet Bebot, the beach cleaning robot removing plastic and other trash from Florida beaches. Bebot made a stop on Okaloosa Island between Fort Walton Beach and Destin Tuesday on its state-wide tour. Non-profit Keep Florida Beautiful said Bebot is brand new technology donated by Surfing’s Evolution and Preservation […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Suspected arsonist strikes again in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Fire Department was called out to what’s believed to be another intentionally set fire. This one was on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 and scorched the forest floor in the Triangle Park area. It’s just adjacent to where Fairhope Police said two fires were intestinally set the week before.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Father, son ‘seriously injured’ in ATV crash: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A father and son are in the hospital with “serious injuries” after their ATV hit a pole in the ground causing the two to be ejected from the vehicle after it rolled over, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The 33-year-old father and 11-year-old son from Pensacola […]
PENSACOLA, FL

