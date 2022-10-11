ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
GLASGOW, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
Bowling Green, KY
WBKO

Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Aviation Heritage Park hosts open cockpit day Oct. 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park is hosting an open cockpit day on Saturday, October 15th. The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. “We restore the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bristow Elementary opens adaptive playground

Bristow Elementary opens adaptive playground
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Goodwill Industries of KY hosting Opportunity Expo Oct. 12

50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M. The Realtor Association of Soky is hosting
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight

Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Historic Riverview House Museum Celebrates 50th anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Riverview at Hobson Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. The golden anniversary celebrations include an open house so people can walk through the museum while enjoying refreshments. The event is free admission. People can visit on Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Scout

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman

This week's JA People of Action features Chris Freeman
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Midterm Election Guide 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your guide to everything you need to vote in the upcoming Midterm election. All information has been provided by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office. Warren County. Polling Locations. Dropbox location for mail ballot - Warren County Courthouse at 429 East 10th Street, Suite...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY

Community Policy