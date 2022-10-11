Read full article on original website
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th. The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
SKYCTC campus in Glasgow receives #1 for best Registered Nursing program in KY, BG campus ranked #3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has some big news!. The school was recently ranked number one and number three Best Registered Nursing programs in the state of Kentucky. The main campus in Bowling Green received the number three rank and the campus in Glasgow received the number one spot.
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
Aviation Heritage Park hosts open cockpit day Oct. 15th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park is hosting an open cockpit day on Saturday, October 15th. The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. “We restore the...
Bristow Elementary opens adaptive playground
Bowling Green to celebrate Harvest Festival this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green is gearing up for its fourth annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over at the Neighborhood and Community Services building, community engagement coordinator Emily Angel has her hands full with decorations for this coming weekend. “Most of what...
Bowling Green Fire Department hosts annual Honor Guard Basic Camp
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Bowling Green Fire Department is hosting its annual Honor Guard Basic Camp. The training is open to all police, fire, and EMS organizations and held at the department’s training center. Rob Gilliam, Deputy Chief, BGFD said, “By the end of the...
Goodwill Industries of KY hosting Opportunity Expo Oct. 12
Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
Historic Riverview House Museum Celebrates 50th anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Riverview at Hobson Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. The golden anniversary celebrations include an open house so people can walk through the museum while enjoying refreshments. The event is free admission. People can visit on Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to...
Rockin' Trick or Treat Event taking place at the Bowling Green Ballpark, Oct. 27th
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian Academy for this week's edition of Poppy's Field Trip!
Pet of the Week: Scout
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Scout. For more information about how you can adopt visit the website or call 270-783-9404.
WKU, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky launch scholarship program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University partnered with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicaid in Kentucky today to announce a scholarship program for future healthcare workers. The intent of the scholarship is to provide educational support for and increase the number of frontline medical workers in the state....
This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman
Bowling Green family gets lawn mowed for Down Syndrome awareness
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This will be Rodney Smith Jr.’s 14th 50 state tour with Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service. “I’m traveling to all 50 states and I’m mowing a lawn or a strip of lawn with that person, which will symbolize raising awareness for that cause,” said Smith, founder of Raising Men and Women Lawn Care Service.
Midterm Election Guide 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Your guide to everything you need to vote in the upcoming Midterm election. All information has been provided by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office. Warren County. Polling Locations. Dropbox location for mail ballot - Warren County Courthouse at 429 East 10th Street, Suite...
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
