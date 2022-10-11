ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Penny Stock Nikola Continues To Fall

Alternative energy truck company Nikola’s founder Trevor Milton was found guilty of fraud over statements he made about the firm’s prospects. At the core of the changes was that he tried to increase the price of the public corporation’s stock. The news shouldn’t be a distraction for investors. Nikola has become a penny stock, and […]
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy