Read full article on original website
Related
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
Champions League roundup 12/10/22: Liverpool & Napoli enjoy big wins; Barcelona just about survive
Champions League matchday four is in the books, with three more clubs officially securing their places in the next round of the competition. There was drama all
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan.
RELATED PEOPLE
Napoli: The three signings currently tearing it up in the Champions League
The three players Napoli signed during the summer that have taken the Champions League by storm
UEFA・
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United.
90min
WSL Gameweek 3 preview: Russo, Hayes & Williamson missing for Man Utd, Chelsea & Arsenal
Six things to look out for during gameweek three in the WSL.
Southampton vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Southampton's Premier League meeting with West Ham, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - September
The first PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month award in 2022/23 goes to Arsenal star Beth Mead.
Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal: Player ratings as Gunners win in Norway
Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the Europa League group stage with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Barcelona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David de Gea reveals key way Man Utd must improve after Omonia win
David de Gea discusses what Man Utd should have done better in narrow Europa League win against Omonia.
Man City vs Leicester - WSL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the WSL clash between Manchester City and Leicester, including team news and where to watch.
Man Utd vs Brighton - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Brighton in the WSL on Sunday 16 October 2022.
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante setback; Goalkeeper selections; Aston Villa
Graham Potter addresses the media ahead of Aston Villa vs Chelsea.
Pep Guardiola explains decision to rest Erling Haaland against Copenhagen
Pep Guardiola has explained why he rested Erling Haaland against Copenhagen.
Kevin De Bruyne expecting Liverpool to be back to their best against Man City
They may have struggled this season, but Kevin De Bruyne expects Liverpool to be at their best against Manchester City.
Harry Kane on Bayern Munich links & World Cup injury fears
Harry Kane has had his say on reports linking him with a move to Bayern Munch, as well as his World Cup injury fears.
Erik ten Hag lauds Man Utd spirit after late Europa League win
Erik ten Hag feels the impact made by players off the bench at Manchester United shows how good the team spirit is at the club.
90min
878
Followers
10K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0