The Swinging with the Big Band event at the Havert L. Fenn Center, which was postponed because of Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department presents Swinging with the Big Band featuring Vero Beach’s 20th Street Jazz Band. Designed for ages 21 and older, this toe-tapping event will feature big sound, while dancing the night away. Light refreshment and a cash bar will be available. The 20th Street Jazz Band, which formed in 2014 after Director Lee Burlingame moved to the Treasure Coast from Hilton Head, S.C, is a community-oriented band. Professional and amateur musicians play side-by-side preserving the music that we love. The focus of the band is big band jazz standards from the 1940s, while including some more modern tunes that have been arranged for big band.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO