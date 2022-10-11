ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlucieco.gov

Big Band Show at the Fenn Center Rescheduled to Nov. 4

The Swinging with the Big Band event at the Havert L. Fenn Center, which was postponed because of Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department presents Swinging with the Big Band featuring Vero Beach’s 20th Street Jazz Band. Designed for ages 21 and older, this toe-tapping event will feature big sound, while dancing the night away. Light refreshment and a cash bar will be available. The 20th Street Jazz Band, which formed in 2014 after Director Lee Burlingame moved to the Treasure Coast from Hilton Head, S.C, is a community-oriented band. Professional and amateur musicians play side-by-side preserving the music that we love. The focus of the band is big band jazz standards from the 1940s, while including some more modern tunes that have been arranged for big band.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Lifestyle
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Lifestyle
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Saint Lucie County, FL
Pets & Animals
stlucieco.gov

St. Lucie County Utilities Adds Payment Kiosk

St. Lucie County Utilities has introduced a new self-serve payment kiosk machine, which offers customers a secure and convenient way to make utility bill payments. The new kiosk is conveniently located at the St. Lucie County Administration Building, 2300 Virginia Ave. (facing the 25th Street side of the complex). St....
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
stlucieco.gov

St. Lucie County Seeks Volunteers for Various Boards, Committees

St. Lucie County Commissioners are looking for civic-minded residents to serve on several boards and committees. There is an immediate need for volunteers on the following boards/committees:. Blueway Advisory Board. Citizen’s Budget Committee. Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee. Code Enforcement Board. Contractor’s Licensing Board – Residential Contractor.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy