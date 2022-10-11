Read full article on original website
Oxbow Closed Oct. 22 to Host “World of Away” at the Indian River Lagoon Science Festival
The Oxbow Eco-Center will be closed Saturday, Oct. 22, as the staff host the premier of the “World of Away” eco-art exhibit at the Indian River Lagoon Science Festival. The preserve’s gardens, nature playscape and three miles of trails will remain open from sunrise to sunset. “World...
Let St. Lucie County’s Guided Nature Programs Help You Fall in Love with the Outdoors
If you haven’t taken a trip to a St. Lucie County preserve, you’re missing an experience like no other. Come explore with the Environmental Resources Department through our award-winning guided nature program series. There a more than 11,000 acres of protected land to discover. Topics for October’s programs...
Sunshine Kitchen, UF/IFAS Extension Serve as Sponsors of the 54th Farm City Barbeque
The Sunshine Kitchen and the UF/IFAS Extension will serve as the corporate sponsors for the Kiwanis 54th Farm City Barbeque scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at noon at the Indian River State College Public Safety Complex, 4600 Kirby Loop Road. Organized by the Fort Pierce Sunrise Kiwanis, proceeds from this...
Big Band Show at the Fenn Center Rescheduled to Nov. 4
The Swinging with the Big Band event at the Havert L. Fenn Center, which was postponed because of Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. St. Lucie County’s Parks & Recreation Department presents Swinging with the Big Band featuring Vero Beach’s 20th Street Jazz Band. Designed for ages 21 and older, this toe-tapping event will feature big sound, while dancing the night away. Light refreshment and a cash bar will be available. The 20th Street Jazz Band, which formed in 2014 after Director Lee Burlingame moved to the Treasure Coast from Hilton Head, S.C, is a community-oriented band. Professional and amateur musicians play side-by-side preserving the music that we love. The focus of the band is big band jazz standards from the 1940s, while including some more modern tunes that have been arranged for big band.
St. Lucie County Utilities Adds Payment Kiosk
St. Lucie County Utilities has introduced a new self-serve payment kiosk machine, which offers customers a secure and convenient way to make utility bill payments. The new kiosk is conveniently located at the St. Lucie County Administration Building, 2300 Virginia Ave. (facing the 25th Street side of the complex). St....
St. Lucie County Seeks Volunteers for Various Boards, Committees
St. Lucie County Commissioners are looking for civic-minded residents to serve on several boards and committees. There is an immediate need for volunteers on the following boards/committees:. Blueway Advisory Board. Citizen’s Budget Committee. Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee. Code Enforcement Board. Contractor’s Licensing Board – Residential Contractor.
