Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats, as Kyiv said it was "stronger than ever" and would emerge victorious. Ukraine, which is clawing back territory in the east as well as in the south, feted its first Defenders Day public holiday since the start of Moscow's invasion, pledging victory.

POLITICS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO