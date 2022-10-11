Read full article on original website
Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats, as Kyiv said it was "stronger than ever" and would emerge victorious. Ukraine, which is clawing back territory in the east as well as in the south, feted its first Defenders Day public holiday since the start of Moscow's invasion, pledging victory.
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
Ex-president privately tells aides he wants to speak before the House committee live, reports say, after subpoena issued
Elon Musk says SpaceX can't continue to fund Starlink in Ukraine
Musk says SpaceX, the company behind the Starlink satelllite system, is "losing money" and wants the Pentagon to foot the bill for service in Ukraine.
