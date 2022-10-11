Read full article on original website
California Kidnapping, Slaying Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
(AP) — The California man accused of kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle earlier this month has pleaded not guilty. Jesus Salgado, allegedly kidnapped the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Jesus Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour. Their bodies were found two days later in an almond orchard in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. The 48-year-old man entered his plea Thursday morning. He is scheduled to return to court next month and remains jailed without bail. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.
Lawsuit: Utah Firm And Lawmaker Helped Mormons Hide Abuse
(AP)–Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up their abuse and allowing it to go on for years. In a...
Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $965 Million For Sandy Hook Lies
(AP) — A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against Jones for claiming the massacre was staged. Jones says he now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury in August ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
With Teachers In Short Supply, States Ease Job Requirements
(AP)–As schools across the South grapple with teacher vacancies, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly hire educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year....
Three GOP Latinas Contend In South Texas Congressional Races
Three Republican Latinas are competing in congressional races in South Texas as part of the red shift happening in the area. Mayra Flores is already in Congress, representing the 34th District after a special election in June. She’s running against Democratic incumbent Vicente Gonzalez, whose 15th District was redrawn by the Texas Legislature last year.
New CEO Of ERCOT Says Goal Is Reliability Of State Power Grid
The new CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says one of his main jobs is to persuade the state’s residents that the power grid is stable. Pablo Vegas spoke at a news conference on Thursday, about two-weeks after taking charge of ERCOT. Vegas says his goal is “continued reliable execution” of the power grid’s delivery of electricity.
