KELOLAND TV
Chilly And Windy into the End of the Week – Storm Center PM Update: Wednesday, October 12
Wednesday’s weather can easily be described as a case of whiplash…especially for anyone in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND. It has also be very windy for a better part of the day, with those windy conditions not going anywhere in the short-term outlook. Various wind headlines are in place...
Crews in Black Hills rescue person stuck in cave for 18 hours
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tonight, rescue crews have some advice for anyone considering a caving adventure in the Black Hills. They’re sending the message after a young caver found himself trapped for nearly 18 hours on Friday. Late last week, the Custer County Search and Rescue received...
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
Flashback Friday: 1984 pheasant opener
SPENCER, S.D. (KELO) — Hunters stalking fields in search of pheasants may be a bit disappointed this year. South Dakota game officials say the state’s pheasant population is down this season but their quick to add the drop should not affect hunting. Their records show there are still 3 million birds out there somewhere.
18-hour effort rescues man from Black Hills cave
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO)– A young man was not hurt after being rescued from a Black Hills cave last weekend. Custer County Search and Rescue said it happened between Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday Oct. 8. A group was exploring a cave on private property when a young man was following an unexplored passage and got stuck, search and rescue said.
A wild visit for some SDDOT workers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota Department of Transportation maintenance workers got a four-legged visitor this week in the western part of the state. The SDDOT said Clayton Fosheim and Kathy Brown were visited by a mule deer who was interested in their weed-eating activities along Highway 44.
Family’s produce farm able to provide in central SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO)– From pumpkins and peaches, to tomatoes, fresh produce can be hard to find, especially during a drought. Rilling produce has been farming in central South Dakota for nearly 40 years. But when things started off dry this year, they weren’t sure they were going to see much of a crop.
South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
What questions do you have on Initiated Measure 27?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In four weeks, South Dakota voters will head to the polls to decide if the state should allow recreational marijuana for people older than 21. Before you vote, we want to help you get to know the issue. On this week’s inside KELOLAND, we’ll...
Alyssa Cassels named South Dakota’s teacher of the year
FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s new teacher of the year was announced Thursday night. Alyssa Cassels, band instructor for grades 5-12 at Deuel School District in Clear Lake. Deb Jensen, kindergarten teacher for Viborg-Hurley School District. Loretta Knodel, who teaches third grade in Avon School District.
Huge tax rebate awarded to Lake Preston fuels project
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A project that plans to make jet fuel and gasoline from corn residue could get one of the largest rebates of state sales and use taxes in South Dakota history. The South Dakota Board of Economic Development on Tuesday approved a reinvestment payment of $12,294,059...
Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
Jamie Smith trails Gov. Kristi Noem by 4% in SDSU poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The gubernatorial race is tight with a month to go before the election, according to a new poll by SDSU. The South Dakota State University Poll released its results Tuesday after polling 565 South Dakota voters. The poll has a margin of error of 4% which is also the difference between Governor Kristi Noem and candidate Jamie Smith.
DOE report: South Dakota public school attendance dropping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Education released a plethora of school-related data with its 2021-22 Report Card report Thursday. The online report says there are 137,468 students enrolled in South Dakota’s 701 public schools in 149 different districts. The DOE reports there are 10,005 public school teachers.
Republican lawmakers call for South Dakota special session on grocery tax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As inflation continues to drive food prices upwards, several South Dakota lawmakers are hoping to provide relief before the election. Representative Phil Jensen (R-Rapid City) is calling for a special session on November 3 to discuss repealing South Dakota’s sales tax on food.
Gov. Noem says she’d serve full second 4-year term
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem told reporters Wednesday she’s “absolutely” staying in South Dakota to serve as governor if she is re-elected. Noem answered the question from Associated Press reporter Stephen Groves at Sunshine Foods in downtown Sioux Falls. “I’m absolutely running to...
Republican Kris Kobach aims to rebrand in Kansas AG race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kris Kobach, the Kansan with a national reputation as a hardline provocateur on immigration and voter ID laws, is trying to rebrand himself as a calmer, steadier voice in his comeback bid for elective office. Republicans hope the candidate for Kansas attorney general is a...
Some disagreed with Noem’s handling of child care aid
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to state government granting financial aid to people who provide child care, only one of South Dakota’s candidates for governor addresses the issue on her campaign website. Republican Governor Kristi Noem devotes a page to it, while her challengers, Democrat Jamie...
Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University announced his resignation Thursday, apparently unable to fend off challenges by the school’s governing board, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. said he has lost...
