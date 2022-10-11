Read full article on original website
UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
UnitedHealth trumped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 forecast again as one of the largest U.S. health insurance providers moved deeper into delivering care. The health care giant said Friday that it booked 17% revenue growth from its Optum segment, which runs doctors offices and clinics as well as one of the country’s biggest pharmacy benefit management operations. The company said it continued to expand clinic-based, surgical and home care as it grew value-based payment arrangements. Those involve basing doctor or care provider pay more on how a patient does instead of delivering a fee for each service. UnitedHealth’s insurance segment covers more than 51 million people, mostly in the United States, and it still brings in most of the company’s revenue. But company leaders have been focusing more on growing care delivery too, in part to manage the insurance expense by improving customer health.
PepsiCo raises forecasts after Q3 boosted by higher prices
PepsiCo raised its full-year revenue and earnings forecast Wednesday after stronger-than-expected third quarter sales driven by higher prices. The Purchase, New York-based snack and drink maker said its sales volumes were down 1% from the July-September period a year ago. But pricing surged 17% as the company tried to recoup double-digit price increases for raw ingredients as well as higher spending on transportation. PepsiCo said higher prices don’t seem to be deterring customers, who consider brands like Frito-Lay and Cheetos an affordable treat. “We are carefully watching what happens with the consumer. We obviously exited the third quarter with the consumer still very healthy in terms of our particular categories,” PepsiCo Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said Wednesday during a conference call with investors. “I’m not sure that’s true broadly with housing and other big ticket purchases”
Morgan Stanley shares drop 4% after missing profit estimate as investment banking revenue collapses
Here are the numbers: Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $12.99 billion, compared with the $13.3 billion estimate. Shares of the bank slumped 4.4% in early trading. Here are the numbers:. Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate...
Recap: Delta Air Lines Q3 Earnings
Delta Air Lines DAL reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Delta Air Lines missed estimated earnings by 1.31%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $1.53. Revenue was up $4.82 billion from...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
India's Wipro sees modest growth in current-quarter IT services revenue
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - India's Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) on Wednesday forecast smaller sequential revenue growth for the December quarter amid a challenging macro environment, but said its order pipeline looked robust with a few mega deals.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.
India's HCL Technologies raises 2023 revenue growth target on order strength
BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - IT services firm HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS) on Wednesday raised its full-year revenue growth forecast and reported a 7.1% rise in September-quarter profit, helped by a rise in new order wins.
Wells Fargo Profit Falls as Bank Boosts Loan Loss Reserves; Shares Rise
Wells Fargo said Friday that it is still seeing historically low loan delinquencies, but a decision to build up reserves as the economy slows cut into its third-quarter profits. Wells Fargo shares were up more than 1% in premarket trading, as revenue topped expectations. Here's how the bank did:. Earnings:...
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Delta Air Lines (DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
Earnings Previews: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Charles Schwab
Banks and other financial institutions will lead off next week's round of earnings reports, with these three firms posting quarterly results before markets open on Monday.
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
Stock market to see more pain before reaching low, BofA warns
Bank of America strategist warns the U.S. stock market is likely to see further losses as the Federal Reserve continues its fight against high inflation.
This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Enormous Gains
This under-the-radar speedster is a 17-bagger over the past five years, and it's up 136% from its springtime low.
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
Nikola Can Complete Its Deal to Acquire Romeo Power After Clearing Key Hurdle
Nikola agreed in August to acquire battery-pack maker Romeo Power for $144 million in stock. At least half of Romeo Power shares had to be "tendered" by Wednesday to complete the deal. Nikola said that just enough Romeo Power shares were tendered and the deal will now close. Electric heavy...
PepsiCo Beat Earnings. Here’s the Trade.
PepsiCo (PEP) shares on Wednesday are trading about 4% higher after the soft-drinks-and-snacks behemoth reported third-quarter results. That stock move comes even as the early momentum in the overall market has been sapped following the PPI report, which was released before the open. PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y., delivered a great report....
