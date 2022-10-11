Read full article on original website
Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!
Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022.
VIDEO: Crocker Law Firm to host 3rd annual ‘Rockin’ Trick or Treat’ at the Bowling Green Ballpark on Oct. 27th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crocker Law Firm will be partnering up with WDNS FM D93 at the Bowling Green Ballpark to host this year’s ‘Rockin Trick or Treat’ on October 27th. The event is free for the public and will feature between 50 to 60 businesses...
Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight
Bristow Elementary opens adaptive playground
VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
Aviation Heritage Park hosts open cockpit day Oct. 15th
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park is hosting an open cockpit day on Saturday, October 15th. The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. “We restore the...
WKU teams with Anthem for Scholarship Program
Visit www.jaforkids.com for tickets. 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M.
VIDEO: Junior Achievement of SOKY hosting Chili and Cheese Luncheon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky will host a Chili and Cheese Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montana Grille. The luncheon, sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, and presented by Junior Achievement...
Goodwill Industries of KY hosting Opportunity Expo Oct. 12
Chili & Cheese Fundraiser happening October 27 at Montana Grille
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
Historic Riverview House Museum Celebrates 50th anniversary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Riverview at Hobson Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. The golden anniversary celebrations include an open house so people can walk through the museum while enjoying refreshments. The event is free admission. People can visit on Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to...
Rockin' Trick or Treat Event taking place at the Bowling Green Ballpark, Oct. 27th
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian Academy for this week's edition of Poppy's Field Trip!
VIDEO: Goodwill Opportunity Expo set for Oct. 12
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos, with one in Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bowling Green Opportunity Center. The center is located at 1806 U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The expo is a free expungement clinic for...
This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman
SKYCTC campus in Glasgow receives #1 for best Registered Nursing program in KY, BG campus ranked #3
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College has some big news!. The school was recently ranked number one and number three Best Registered Nursing programs in the state of Kentucky. The main campus in Bowling Green received the number three rank and the campus in Glasgow received the number one spot.
Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
Bowling Green Fire Department hosts annual Honor Guard Basic Camp
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week, the Bowling Green Fire Department is hosting its annual Honor Guard Basic Camp. The training is open to all police, fire, and EMS organizations and held at the department’s training center. Rob Gilliam, Deputy Chief, BGFD said, “By the end of the...
VIDEO: Karate academy opens its doors after tornado damage repair
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Marty Eubsnks World Champion Karate Academy will hold a grand opening event Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. The academy was damaged by the December 2021 tornadoes.
