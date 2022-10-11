ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, KY

WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green to host numerous events this Saturday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown Bowling Green will be filled with events happening this Saturday. Below is information you may need for each one. In its 43rd year, the Med Center Health 10K Classic will start and end on Western Kentucky University Campus. The schedule is as follows:. 7:30...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 5...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Downtown Harvest Festival & Afterparty this Saturday!. Updated: 5...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bristow Elementary opens adaptive playground

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 14...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Harvest of History event coming to Glasgow this weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The South Central Kentucky Cultural Center will host the Harvest of History event starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and continuing until Saturday, Oct. 15 beginning at 6 p.m. each night. The event will be at 200 West water Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Aviation Heritage Park hosts open cockpit day Oct. 15th

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Aviation Heritage Park is hosting an open cockpit day on Saturday, October 15th. The aircrafts will be opened up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so those who visit can see the inside of the different warbirds on display. “We restore the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

WKU teams with Anthem for Scholarship Program

Visit www.jaforkids.com for tickets. 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Junior Achievement of SOKY hosting Chili and Cheese Luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Junior Achievement of Southcentral Kentucky will host a Chili and Cheese Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Montana Grille. The luncheon, sponsored by English Lucas Priest and Owsley and Wendy’s of Bowling Green, and presented by Junior Achievement...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Goodwill Industries of KY hosting Opportunity Expo Oct. 12

Visit www.jaforkids.com for tickets. 50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M. The Realtor Association of Soky is hosting...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Chili & Cheese Fundraiser happening October 27 at Montana Grille

50th Golden Anniversary Celebration for the Hobson Grove takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. The 50th Anniversary weekend of Warren County's only historic house museum, Riverview at Hobson Grove, takes place this weekend, Oct. 15th starting at 3:13 P.M. The Realtor Association of Soky is hosting the Realtor's Hope for...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Karen Manley

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Family Resource Coordinators dedicate themselves to helping students and families overcome barriers that negatively affect a student’s education. Karen Manley, the FRC at William H. Natcher Elementary takes that mission and runs with it, giving it her own personal flare. Those that know her,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Historic Riverview House Museum Celebrates 50th anniversary

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Riverview at Hobson Grove is celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. The golden anniversary celebrations include an open house so people can walk through the museum while enjoying refreshments. The event is free admission. People can visit on Saturday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: Goodwill Opportunity Expo set for Oct. 12

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Goodwill Industries of Kentucky will host a series of Opportunity Expos, with one in Bowling Green on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the Bowling Green Opportunity Center. The center is located at 1806 U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The expo is a free expungement clinic for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

This week’s JA People of Action features Chris Freeman

Warren County Public Schools are accepting nominations for 'Your Hall of Distinguished Alumni'. Each year, the district pays tribute to graduates of Warren County who have distinguished themselves through their contributions and accomplishments. Nominations are being accepted through December 15, 2022. Harvest of History Cemetery tours begin tonight. Updated: 2...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Octagon Hall provides haunting education of region’s history

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Renowned as one of the most haunted places in the south, Octagon Hall is one of the most revered locations for paranormal enthusiasts worldwide. It has been featured on various paranormal television shows and has been visited by hundreds of investigators. Construction began on the...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY

