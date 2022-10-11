Trump offered an ominous message Sunday morning, warning “U.S. Jews” to “get their act together” and be more appreciative—“before it is too late.” He even claimed that his own approval rating is so high in Israel that he could “easily” be the country’s prime minister. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump said in the deranged post on Truth Social. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.” It was just the latest addition to a repertoire of antisemitic...

POTUS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO