Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: nearly 9,000 Russian troops to be stationed in Belarus; Putin’s forces continuing ‘forced deportations’
Russian servicemen begin to arrive in Belarus; US think tank says Putin engaging in ‘ethnic cleansing’ in Ukraine
Smug Trump Tells U.S. Jews to Be More Thankful—‘Before It Is Too Late’
Trump offered an ominous message Sunday morning, warning “U.S. Jews” to “get their act together” and be more appreciative—“before it is too late.” He even claimed that his own approval rating is so high in Israel that he could “easily” be the country’s prime minister. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump said in the deranged post on Truth Social. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.” It was just the latest addition to a repertoire of antisemitic...
Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops on Saturday at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire. The recruits were being trained to fight in Ukraine.“During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation,...
Reporter recalls harrowing encounter with human smuggler at southern border: 'I ran for my life'
Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' Sunday to share his experiences while reporting from the U.S. southern border.
Comments / 0