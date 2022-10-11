Read full article on original website
Why Troy Aikman says Dallas Cowboys may consider staying with Cooper Rush as QB1
Cooper Rush has won four straight games in place of the injured Dak Prescott. A win against the Eagles puts them in first place in the NFC East.
Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear
Cooper Rush is undefeated as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. But he's under no impression that the job is his long term. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Rush said whenever Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is healthy enough to play, he will, according to ESPN's Ed Werder. ...
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision Before Cowboys-Eagles
Dak Prescott may have taken another step in his recovery, but the Dallas Cowboys are reportedly moving forward as if Cooper Rush will be the starter for Sunday night's game at Philadelphia. Per ESPN's Todd Archer:. "Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott will 'do some light throwing after practice,' and the...
Eagles injury report: Did Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough?
The Eagles are about to play their biggest game of the season when they take on the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday night. After being banged up for the last two weeks, they may have some reinforcements on the way to take on their NFC East rivals. The...
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
Dan Quinn Leaving Cowboys? Coach Mike McCarthy’s ‘Excellent Asset’ Focuses on ‘the Now’
As it sits right now right now, the Dallas Cowboys defense is on pace to be a record-setting one. The 14.4 points per game allowed by the Dallas defense would set the franchise record. Meanwhile, Dallas currently has the NFL's third best scoring defense, seventh best defense in yards per game allowed and the second most sacks (20).
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
Dan Snyder's Commanders Respond to ESPN ''Dirt on Cowboys' Jerry Jones' Report: 'Categorically Untrue'
The Commanders have reached out to CowboysSI.com with the following statement: “It’s hard to imagine a piece that is more categorically untrue, and is clearly part of a well-funded, two-year misinformation campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”
Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles
Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
High School Football Scoreboard
In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.
Cowboys are in trouble vs. Eagles, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith predicts
Philadelphia will look to extend its undefeated record when the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) come to town to challenge the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But the Cowboys have played consistently well since their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that...
Special Teams Could Loom Large for Eagles Against Cowboys
In an NFC East battle between the division's top two teams, the third phase of the game could make a difference, and the Eagles haven't been very good in that area so far
Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who has the health edge in NFC East showdown?
Following Week 5, there are a lot of players banged up and playing through injuries. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is fighting through an ankle sprain, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is battling a groin injury and many others are doing whatever they can to stay on the fields.
NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more
The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
Baylor offers 2025 Red Oak WR Taz Williams Jr.
The 2025 recruiting class is starting to get more attention from colleges all around the football world as the latest newcomers to the recruiting scene start to flash on radars. Red Oak High School wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. is one of those young player starting to garner quite a bit of attention on the recruiting trail with 6 early offers, including the Baylor Bears most recently. The Bears join Arizona, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech in offering the 2025 wide receiver.
Rams get mixed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald ahead of Week 6 vs. Panthers
The Los Angeles Rams have had a rough week regarding injuries. They may now be heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers without two of their best players. During the Rams Thursday practice, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was a limited participant. Along with this, defensive tackle...
WATCH: Commanders QB Carson Wentz levels Bears LB Roquan Smith with a block
It’s been another putrid night for the Washington Commanders offense on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. With the Commanders trailing 7-6 early in the fourth quarter, a Tress Way punt bounced off the head and shoulders of Chicago return man Velus Jones. Fortunately for Washington, rookie cornerback Christian Holmes was there to pounce on the ball, giving the Commanders a first and goal inside of the Chicago 10-yard line.
