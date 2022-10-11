ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
Person
David Tepper
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys hint at QB decision for Week 6 against Eagles

Dak Prescott is still working his way back from a hand injury he suffered in Week 1, and it sounds like he will miss at least one more game. Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday that the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott still has not been given full medical clearance. The plan was for him to do some “light throwing” to receivers on Wednesday.
NFL
The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

In a battle for district supremacy, Argyle demonstrated why it is the top-ranked 5A-DII team in the state on Thursday night, defeating McKinney Emerson by a score of 24-10. District 3-5A included three unbeaten teams heading into the tonight’s contest in what promised to be a dog fight, but the Eagles were in control for most of the game.
ARGYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rams#Cowboys#Panthers#American Football
FOX Sports

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who has the health edge in NFC East showdown?

Following Week 5, there are a lot of players banged up and playing through injuries. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is playing through a partially torn lat, Bengals WR Tee Higgins is fighting through an ankle sprain, Dolphins CB Xavien Howard is battling a groin injury and many others are doing whatever they can to stay on the fields.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 6: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Cowboys-Eagles and more

The Week 6 slate features some great matchups, including the Buccaneers-Steelers and 49ers-Falcons games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 6 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL
247Sports

Baylor offers 2025 Red Oak WR Taz Williams Jr.

The 2025 recruiting class is starting to get more attention from colleges all around the football world as the latest newcomers to the recruiting scene start to flash on radars. Red Oak High School wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. is one of those young player starting to garner quite a bit of attention on the recruiting trail with 6 early offers, including the Baylor Bears most recently. The Bears join Arizona, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech in offering the 2025 wide receiver.
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Commanders QB Carson Wentz levels Bears LB Roquan Smith with a block

It’s been another putrid night for the Washington Commanders offense on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. With the Commanders trailing 7-6 early in the fourth quarter, a Tress Way punt bounced off the head and shoulders of Chicago return man Velus Jones. Fortunately for Washington, rookie cornerback Christian Holmes was there to pounce on the ball, giving the Commanders a first and goal inside of the Chicago 10-yard line.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy