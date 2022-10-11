Read full article on original website
Related
Walgreens beats fiscal 4Q forecasts, absorbs UK business hit
Walgreens Boots Alliance topped earnings forecasts in the final quarter of fiscal 2022, and the drugstore chain’s early look at 2023 also fell mostly above expectations. A drop in COVID-19 vaccinations and a big charge tied to the company’s United Kingdom stores weighed on results, but shares edged up Thursday after Walgreens detailed its performance.
UnitedHealth ups expectations for the year after strong Q3
UnitedHealth trumped third-quarter expectations and hiked its 2022 forecast again as one of the largest U.S. health insurance providers moved deeper into delivering care. The health care giant said Friday that it booked 17% revenue growth from its Optum segment, which runs doctors offices and clinics as well as one of the country’s biggest pharmacy benefit management operations. The company said it continued to expand clinic-based, surgical and home care as it grew value-based payment arrangements. Those involve basing doctor or care provider pay more on how a patient does instead of delivering a fee for each service. UnitedHealth’s insurance segment covers more than 51 million people, mostly in the United States, and it still brings in most of the company’s revenue. But company leaders have been focusing more on growing care delivery too, in part to manage the insurance expense by improving customer health.
CNBC
Morgan Stanley shares drop 4% after missing profit estimate as investment banking revenue collapses
Here are the numbers: Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Revenue of $12.99 billion, compared with the $13.3 billion estimate. Shares of the bank slumped 4.4% in early trading. Here are the numbers:. Earnings of $1.47 a share, compared with $1.49 estimate...
Domino's Pizza Gains After Posting Q3 Revenue Above Street View
Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7.1% year-on-year to $1.068 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.06 billion. Global retail sales increased 4.7%, excluding the negative impact of foreign currency. Without adjusting for the impact of foreign currency, global retail sales declined 1.6%. Same-store sales in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Buckle up for a brutal earnings season that could push the stock market even lower
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), Sept. 23, 2022, in New York City. The stock market’s second-quarter earnings season was better than expected this year. Even with inflation sitting near 40-year highs, S&P 500 companies managed to beat their earnings estimates by 4%...
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
Wall St tumbles on profit drop from big banks, inflation worries
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday as the earnings season kicked off with a drop in profit for big banks, while worsening inflation expectations added to fears of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate-hiking cycle tipping the economy into a recession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Nasdaq close lower ahead of inflation report, earnings
U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday to cap a back-and-forth session as investors gear up for a big inflation report Wednesday and the start of third-quarter earnings season. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.6% after failing to retain a gains from an intraday rebound, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.1% to a fresh two-year low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier — ending 0.1% in the green. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note came close again to the key 4% level.
6 Hidden Costs of International Travel
Double-check your travel budget before your next adventure.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: PepsiCo, Intel, Philips and more
(PEP) – The snack and beverage maker reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.97 per share, 13 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping forecasts. PepsiCo was able to successfully raise prices on its products and raised its guidance for the year. The stock gained 2.4% in the premarket.
Earnings Previews: Bank of America, BNY Mellon, Charles Schwab
Banks and other financial institutions will lead off next week's round of earnings reports, with these three firms posting quarterly results before markets open on Monday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Delta, Walgreens, Applied Materials and others
(DAL) – The airline's stock rose 3.9% in the premarket on the strength of an upbeat current-quarter forecast as travel demand continues to rebound. For its most recent quarter, Delta earned an adjusted $1.51 per share, a number that was 2 cents below consensus but included a 3-cent impact from the effects of Hurricane Ian.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Beyond Meat to Cut 19% of Its Workforce as Sales, Stock Struggle
Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The company also said several top executives were leaving. Beyond Meat plans to cut 19% of its workforce, or about 200 employees, the company said Friday in a regulatory...
PepsiCo, Intel And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $20.81 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $162.33 in after-hours trading.
PepsiCo Beat Earnings. Here’s the Trade.
PepsiCo (PEP) shares on Wednesday are trading about 4% higher after the soft-drinks-and-snacks behemoth reported third-quarter results. That stock move comes even as the early momentum in the overall market has been sapped following the PPI report, which was released before the open. PepsiCo, Purchase, N.Y., delivered a great report....
Recap: Commercial Metals Q4 Earnings
Commercial Metals CMC reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commercial Metals beat estimated earnings by 9.87%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.23. Revenue was up $376.00 million from the same...
U.S. grocer Kroger carts away Albertsons for $25 billion but faces antitrust test
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Kroger Co (KR.N) snapped up Albertsons Cos Inc (ACI.N) in a $25 billion deal on Friday, creating a U.S. grocery behemoth to better compete with leader Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on prices while bracing for potential antitrust roadblocks.
Stocks turn lower on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks turned lower in morning trading on Wall Street Friday as investors weighed the latest updates on inflation expectations, consumer spending and corporate earnings. A report showing U.S. consumers raised their expectations for future inflation hurt markets worldwide, offering another signal the Federal...
Motley Fool
Down 85%, Is Carnival a Buy?
The COVID-19 outbreak nearly shipwrecked the entire industry, but cruise operators are fighting back. Carnival's hoped-for recovery has been pushed further out after an ugly third-quarter earnings report. The cruise line carries a heavy debt load but has plenty of available liquidity and sustained demand for cruises. You’re reading a...
Comments / 0