Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Texans Oct. 23 Matchup

SI Tickets has ticket prices for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans game ranging from $233 to $5,894.

The Las Vegas Raiders come off a tough 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

While a 1-4 start can make it difficult to keep your chin up, the Raiders showed last season they are very capable of flipping their season when their backs are against the wall.

A game back home after a bye week could be just what Las Vegas needs to kick-start a turnaround run, and you could be there to witness it.

Raiders vs. Houston Texans

The Raiders will be back at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, for their third home game of the season.

They will welcome the Houston Texans, who will be coming off a bye week of their own.

Here are where SI Tickets prices stand for the game following Las Vegas' Monday night loss to Kansas City:

400's Level Seating

SI Tickets has 400's level seating starting as low as $233, with the highest price being $835.

300's Level Seating

Tickets for 300's level seating are ranging from $241 to $777.

200's Level Seating

SI Ticket prices for 200's level seating start as low as $312 and go up to $1,184.

100's Level Seating

SI Tickets has 100's level seating ranging from $317 to $5,894.

Suite

Just one suite is left, priced at $3,252.

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first -- featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

Buy tickets to the Raiders' next game against the Texans or purchase tickets for other games down the line. You can even reserve tickets for potential Raiders postseason games HERE .

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.