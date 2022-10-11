ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Texans Oct. 23 Matchup

By Aidan Champion
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33NQJv_0iULFk0J00

SI Tickets has ticket prices for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans game ranging from $233 to $5,894.

The Las Vegas Raiders come off a tough 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road.

While a 1-4 start can make it difficult to keep your chin up, the Raiders showed last season they are very capable of flipping their season when their backs are against the wall.

A game back home after a bye week could be just what Las Vegas needs to kick-start a turnaround run, and you could be there to witness it.

Raiders vs. Houston Texans

The Raiders will be back at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 23, for their third home game of the season.

They will welcome the Houston Texans, who will be coming off a bye week of their own.

Here are where SI Tickets prices stand for the game following Las Vegas' Monday night loss to Kansas City:

400's Level Seating

SI Tickets has 400's level seating starting as low as $233, with the highest price being $835.

300's Level Seating

Tickets for 300's level seating are ranging from $241 to $777.

200's Level Seating

SI Ticket prices for 200's level seating start as low as $312 and go up to $1,184.

100's Level Seating

SI Tickets has 100's level seating ranging from $317 to $5,894.

Suite

Just one suite is left, priced at $3,252.

SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for the 2022-23 NFL season.

Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first -- featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."

Buy tickets to the Raiders' next game against the Texans or purchase tickets for other games down the line. You can even reserve tickets for potential Raiders postseason games HERE .

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

New civil lawsuit filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A new civil lawsuit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday alleging sexual misconduct during a massage session at a Houston hotel in December of 2020. The suit alleges Watson "attempted to solicit sexually related acts with plaintiff," who is identified as "Jane Doe" and was filed...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Houston, TX
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Houston, TX
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have been hit with some injuries in recent weeks since the Jaguars stomped the Colts, 24-0, at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The latter team has far more important players listed on the injury report to begin the new week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Texans Rookies Review: Dameon Pierce & Co. Views of GM Nick Caserio Revealed

HOUSTON — After the Houston Texans recorded a Week 5 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, coach Lovie Smith gave the team an extra day off on Monday. The Texans are entering a tough stretch of the 2022 campaign, where they will play three games in 11 days once returning from the bye week. But the day off was the result of Smith awarding his team after recording their first win of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
Yardbarker

Jaguars at Colts Prediction from NFL.com

The Jacksonville Jaguars ambushed the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 this season. The Jaguars humbled the Colts 24-0, and then turned around and blew out the LA Chargers in Los Angeles the next week. The Colts bounced back from their loss to the Jaguars with wins over AFC West opposition...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy