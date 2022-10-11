ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zappe Over Mac: Could Patriots Have QB Controversy?

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU4oJ_0iULFaB300

Bailey Zappe is only a rookie fourth-round draft pick, but he has started half of New England's wins this season.

Welcome to Zappe Hour, Pats fans.

But along with the smiles and optimism that accompanied Sunday's 29-0 shutout of the Detroit Lions come controversy. Perhaps doubts. At the very least, questions.

As in, considering the way Mac Jones started the season and the way Bailey Zappe has finished the last two games ... do the New England Patriots have a quarterback conundrum? Or maybe a brewing decision?

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into a lot of hypotheticals on all the different things that might or might not happen and all that,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick told WEEI Radio during his regular appearance Monday morning. "That’s, to me, a waste of time. I’m not going to sit around here and dream up scenarios and all that. We’ll take things as they come and go from there. Obviously, Mac wasn’t active (against the Lions), so it wasn’t any part of the decision.”

It's not like we haven't seen this before.

In 2001, Drew Bledsoe was a three-time Pro Bowl performer who had taken the Patriots to a Super Bowl. But he was injured in Week 2, and replaced by a guy named Tom Brady.

In 2016 when Brady was suspended by Deflategate, Jimmy Garoppolo led New England to two wins by throwing for 500 yards and four touchdowns before an injury muted the controversy before it could really get started.

The lightning bolts of luck happen all around the league, too.

Remember Nick Foles taking over for injured Carson Wentz and leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl in 2017? In Dallas, the Cowboys' Dak Prescott got his start when Tony Romo was hurt in 2016. And now - after compiling a 4-0 record - there are rumblings that backup Cooper Rush could keep his gig even when Prescott is healthy.

If it ain't broke, don't fix it?

The Patriots, obviously, aren't there yet. But the scenario shouldn't be totally dismissed.

With the way he's played in the overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and in the win over the Lions, Zappe has stabilized a shaky season caused by injuries to No. 1 Jones (ankle) and No. 2 Brian Hoyer (concussion). He became the first rookie in his first NFL game to throw a touchdown at a Lambeau Field that was built in 1957. And against Detroit he was again solid, bordering on spectacular, completing 17 of 21 for 188 yards and a beautiful scoring strike to Jakobi Meyers .

“He does a good job of seeing the game and can come off and identify and articulate what he saw, what happened – and that’s usually right,” Belichick said after the game Sunday. “And that goes all the way back to preseason. He played a lot in preseason. I think those snaps were good for him. He learned a lot; we learned a lot. And I think there’s definitely some benefit to the playing time that he had in preseason in the games that he’s played the last two weeks.”

For now, the 24-year-old Jones remains the franchise quarterback of the present and future. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, leading the Pats to 10 wins and a playoff berth. But ... since New England was 9-4 early last December he is only 2-6 as the starter with 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, including three in the Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in which he was injured on the final play.

In two games, Zappe is completing 75 percent (27 of 36) of his passes with two touchdowns and no glaring gaffes. His only interception was a perfectly thrown pass against Detroit that Nelson Agholor somehow bobbled into an interception.

Jones' quarterback rating of 76.2 was the worst among starters when he went down; Zappe's 104.8 trails only Buffalo Bills' MVP candidate Josh Allen (107.4).

If nothing else, Zappe is allowing the Patriots not rush Jones back before he is 100-percent physically healthy. There may be more to this story ...

Follow Richie Whitt on Twitter

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
NFL
NESN

How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
CBS Boston

Edelman believes Brady's personal situation will help Bucs

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is going through some personal matters. With the tabloids following his and Gisele Bunchden's every move, it's obviously a bit of a delicate situation.Through it all, Brady continues to go to work, of course, as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Brady's former teammate, Julian Edelman, believes the Bucs will be the beneficiary of Brady's situation.This week on "Inside The NFL," the panel was asked to buy, hold, or sell stock in various teams around the league. Edelman was a big buyer on the Bucs."I'm hammering this stock, for the simple fact that we...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The New England Patriots#Weei Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy