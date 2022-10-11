Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
'First of it's kind' meeting to address troubling crime near Salt Lake homeless center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The images are stark – punches thrown in the middle of the street and rocks tossed in the neighborhood near the Gail Miller Resource Center for the homeless. 2News showed the disturbing images, captured on surveillance cameras on October 7. Our story and...
ksl.com
Teen charged as adult in fatal drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A boy who was 15 when he allegedly participated in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a Salt Lake City man following a graduation party a year-and-a-half ago will now stand trial as an adult. On Thursday, Emmanuel Mading, now 16, was...
kuer.org
Salt Lake City’s 2-year increase in homelessness is reflected across the West
Over the past two years, homelessness in Utah has grown. Comparing the pre-pandemic Point in Time counts of 2020 with 2022, the number of homeless people in Salt Lake City has increased by 7%. The counts tally the number of people experiencing homelessness in the U.S. on a single night....
utahstories.com
Utah’s Unsolved Mysteries: Can the Public Help Solve Utah’s Cold Cases?
Years after Cody Lynn Dodge was found dead in his West Valley City home, who shot him remains a mystery. Investigators say there was no forced entry into the residence, indicating the 27-year-old knew his killer. However, nothing that has been learned so far about the Sept. 21, 2008 slaying has led to an arrest and the case has gone cold.
utahstories.com
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
kslnewsradio.com
Sign with swastika, N-word, and more posted on a residents fence in West Valley
WEST VALLEY, UT — A woman who lives in West Valley City posted a Tweet this morning about a racist sign posted to her fence. The sign included a swastika, the N-word, KKK, and the words “Vote Trevor Lee.”. The woman, Deborah Gatrell, told KSL NewsRadio she lives...
Gephardt Daily
Domestic violence victim stabbed in downtown Salt Lake City; suspect in custody
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been taken into custody at a Millcreek apartment building after a stabbing Tuesday morning in downtown Salt Lake City. Dispatch was alerted to the assault, and Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of 120...
slcpd.com
SLCPD Proactive Patrols Leads to 6 Arrests in Ballpark Neighborhood ‘Focus-Area’
SALT LAKE CITY — As part of the Salt Lake City Police Department’s ongoing Revised Crime Control Plan, officers with the SLCPD’s Liberty Patrol Squad made six arrests while dedicating time proactively policing in their division’s “focus area.”. The SLCPD continues to use the principles...
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Gephardt Daily
Second suspect arrested in Salt Lake City motel shooting; victim critically wounded in argument over cigarette, police say
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police say they have arrested the alleged gunman wanted in Tuesday morning’s shooting at a State Street motel. Joseph Marquez, 60, was taken into custody Wednesday, accused of shooting a 38-year-old man during an argument...
Missing in Utah: A possible break in the 1982 disappearance of Robby Peay
After he was declared dead, Robby Peay's family had a headstone with his name and placed it on the family plot.
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with voyeurism involving child at LDS Church building in Sandy
SANDY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been charged after he allegedly used his phone to record images of a boy relieving his bladder in a Sandy meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Zachary Wallin, 32 was arrested Tuesday...
KSLTV
Utah hits record number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles this year
SALT LAKE CITY — With two months left in 2022, Utah has already seen a 30-plus-year record in the number of bicyclists dying after being hit by vehicles. Fifteen bicyclists have died on roads across the Beehive State in bike vs. car fatalities this year, including three children. The last time that number reached as high as 10 was 2006, according to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation.
gritdaily.com
Set Jet Arrives in Salt Lake City
Set Jet, the private jet membership app that is popular among millennials and predominantly serves west coast destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and Las Vegas, has announced that it is now launching flight routes to Salt Lake City, UT. When Set Jet launched, it quickly became...
Taylorsville man allegedly attempted to drown roommate over rent
A Taylorsville woman was nearly drowned by her roommate after she repeatedly ask him for rent money, police say.
Utah man recommended 20 years in prison after fatal wrong way crash
A Utah man who pled guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215, killing a 19-year-old woman, was recommended to at least 20 years in state prison on Tues
Police arrest 2nd suspect in SLC motel attempted murder
Police have made a second arrest in the attempted murder of a 38-year-old man that took place at Salt Lake City's Wasatch Inn on Tuesday.
eastidahonews.com
Utah man accused of trying to drown roommate in bathtub
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — A Taylorsville man who police say tried to drown his roommate in a bathtub has been arrested for investigation of attempted murder. In addition, Johan “Edwin” Aguirre-Soriano, 34, was also booked into the Salt Lake County Jail early Wednesday for investigation of aggravated assault.
Income needed to afford a house in Salt Lake City has nearly doubled
The income it takes to afford a house in the Salt Lake metro area nearly doubled in two years, according to data from Zillow. The combination of rising prices and mortgage rates has put homeownership far out of reach for lots of Utahns. By the numbers: It now takes an...
Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?
Which city has the worst drivers? Which city has the best drivers? What a new WalletHub study says about the best and worst places to drive.
