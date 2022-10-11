Read full article on original website
Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend
We’ve got another chance for you to win Fear Forest Passes. It’s a text to win weekend! Text “Monster” to 43414 starting Friday through Sunday for the chance to win a pair for yourself!. Contest Rules:. “Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend Giveaway”. – Text the...
Local home sales slow slightly
Harrisonburg area home sales slowed slightly; however, prices keep rising. That is according to Scott Roger of Funkhouser Real Estate Group. Rogers reports that home sales were seven percent slower this September than last. He added that so far this year, home sales are up one percent over the first...
Monkey pox vaccine offered
The Central Shenandoah Health District is now offering self-scheduled monkeypox vaccine clinics for anyone who meets the eligibility criteria at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Health Department, Staunton-Augusta Health Department and Lexington-Rockbridge Health Department. The district’s communications specialist Jordi Shelton says this is a transition from the former invite-only monkeypox vaccine clinics.
Sentencing delayed for Fishersville man
A Fishersville man who was convicted of first-degree murder will have to wait a little longer to find out his fate. According to court records, a sentencing hearing Thursday morning for Ja’Quez Brown was continued until December 5th. The 21-year-old Brown was convicted on June 30th in Staunton Circuit...
