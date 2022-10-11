ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour

Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets

Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
