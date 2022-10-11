Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson physically remove a fan from the stage
Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson physically removed a fan from the stage during the band’s recent show in Anaheim, California. The long-running group are currently in North America as part of their ‘Legacy Of The Beast World Tour’, which will conclude on October 27 in Tampa, Florida.
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
This Person Owns More Land Than Anyone Else In Colorado
You've probably had a dozen people tell you to "buy dirt." Well, this person listened, and as of 2022, owns more land than anyone else in Colorado. It just so happens the person owning the most land in Colorado also claims another major title when it comes to real estate. Meet Colorado's largest landowner.
Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets
Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
RELATED PEOPLE
Blink-182 Release ‘Edging,’ Their First Song With Tom DeLonge in 10 Years
Today (Oct. 14), the iconic trio of blink-182 have released their first song with Tom DeLonge in a decade, "Edging." The reunited band had promised the single earlier this week when they announced their comeback with the formerly estranged blink-182 guitarist and vocalist. Fans of the pop-punk act will be...
Tom DeLonge Officially Returns to Blink-182, Tour Announced + New Music on the Way
Tom DeLonge is back in blink-182. The return of the estranged guitarist-vocalist of the veteran pop-punk band, also the visionary behind alt-rockers Angels & Airwaves, was announced on the group's social media pages, which also promised that a new album is on the way, with the new song "Edging" set to debut on Oct. 14.
Iron Maiden Announces First 2023 ‘The Future Past’ Tour Dates
Iron Maiden has announced the first dates of the Future Past Tour for 2023. Beginning in June, the band will perform a series of concerts in Europe and the U.K., including a hometown gig in London on July 7. You can see a complete list of tour dates below. Iron...
Comments / 0