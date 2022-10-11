Breezy and a fraction cooler

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Hey there, Utah, happy Tuesday! Monday was a tale of two states in Utah with more of the same with sunshine and mild temperatures up north while Southern Utah had scattered showers and thunderstorms.

For today, we’ll see some changes across the board. In Northern Utah, the changes will be driven by a weak cold front clipping the state. There won’t be any wet weather attached to it for us, but we will see partly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and daytime highs that run about 3-5 degrees cooler compared to what we had on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Southern Utah, skies look to remain mostly dry as drier air moves in. Daytime highs though will be similar to yesterday.

Heading into the second half of the workweek, it’s going to be a lot of wash, rinse, then repeat as high pressure settles back in. In Northern Utah, daytime highs will continue to run about 5-10 degrees above average with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s while Southern Utah will continue to see 70s and 80s. Wednesday will be the coolest day up north with each day through Friday being a little warmer than the last across the state.

We won’t see many changes as we move into the upcoming weekend, but by the end of the weekend into next week, models are hinting at a potential low pressure that could brush Southern Utah resulting in some moisture coming back in while a more northerly flow could result in daytime highs dialing back a little bit in Northern Utah. Being more than a handful of days away though, it’s just something to keep an eye on for now.

The takeaway? A breezy and mild Tuesday as weak cold front clips the state before high pressure settles right back in.

