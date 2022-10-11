Read full article on original website
Preparations Continue for One-Day Christkindlmarkt in Downtown Vincennes
A Vincennes event returns for its second year this year, as the annual Christkindlmarkt will set up Friday, December ninth, in downtown Vincennes. Ellen Harper and Anne Pratt are organizing the event this year. Harper says Pratt has already cleared the location for the one-day market at Sixth and Main Streets. Harper also knows some spots are already filled for the December market day downtown.
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Wagcar Subdivision Plans
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a major subdivision on Barnett Street between 11th and 12th Streets. The subdivision is known as the Wagcar Addition. The subivision plat and preliminary plan was approved earlier this month by the Knox County Area Plan Commission. It is another step in a continuing City drive toward improving quantity and quality of housing in Vincennes. The effort grew from a recent survey showing a lack of housing in Vincennes, and across Knox County.
January 9th Repair Closure Date Set for Memorial Bridge in Vincennes
The Indiana Department of Transportation says the Lincoln Memorial Bridge crossing the Wabash River in Vincennes is scheduled to be closed Monday, January 9th. The National Parks Service will be removing large concrete stones from the exterior of the bridge. The project is expected to last through April, depending on the weather.
Pantheon Theatre Showcased in Council Session Last Night
Officials with the Pantheon Theatre came before the Vincennes City Council last night to update progress on the downtown business incubator. The Pantheon has been transformed from a historic theater to a place helping small and start-up business grow and prosper. The Pantheon was one of the highlighted businesses during...
Three New Public Safety Officers Sworn In to Serve Vincennes
The Vincennes Board of Works has sworn in two new policemen and one new firefighter to the City forces. The new police officers are Evan McGuire and Trevor Hess, and fireman Cole Newlin. All have joined their respective forces at this time. Both McGuire and Newlin will prepare for further...
VWU Board Approves New Tank Bid
Vincennes Water Utilities officials have approved Phoenix Fabricators & Erectors’ bid for a new City water tower. The approved bid was for just under $6.6 million for a two million gallon model. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie believes the new tank is a commitment to the future...
Vincennes Council Approves 2023 Budget
The Vincennes City Council has made final approval of the City budget for 2023. The final total comes to over $17.3 million, with a $13.4 million tax levy. The general fund has the largest line item, with over $7.6 million. Other seven figure items include the Fire Department, and Motor Vehicle Highway accounts. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters feels the budget is good — with a major emphasis on City personnel. Salters informs everyone infrastructure is another major impact on the 2023 budget.
Wednesday Sessions Today, Tonight for Various Boards
Due to holiday and other meeting commitments, two Vincennes City meetings have been moved to later today and tonight. The Vincennes Board of Works meets first at 5:00 p.m. The Board will consider an agreement to use HELP Grant funding, along with approving the Wagcar subdivision in Vincennes. Mayor Joe Yochum is also expected to swear in two new police officers as well.
Early Voting Numbers Reported as Strong on Day 1 of Period
Knox County saw a good first day of early voting, with 122 people voting in person at the sally port on 8th Street. The garage connected to the old Knox County Jail is the location for early voting weekdays during the early voting period. Knox County Clerk David Shelton also...
CCMG Work Starts Today in Knox County
Drivers are reminded that Knox County’s Crossings Matching Grant road work starts today. The work will involve resurfacing roadways. The first work today will happen on Anson Road. The Anson Road work will be from Old U.S. 50 to U.S. 50. Monday, Anson Road will be resurfaced from U.S. 50 to Robinson Road.
Spirit of Vincennes Gets $1,000 Grant
Spirit of Vincennes Inc. is the recipient of a $1,000 grant from the Knox County Community Foundation through the Knox Gives Grant Program. The program allows Knox County Community Foundation advisory board members to recommend $1,000 grants to local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation’s most recent grant recommendation was made by...
Red Flag Fire Warning Set for Area Counties Northward
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red Flag warning for part of the listening area today from Noon until 7:00 P.M. A Fire Weather Watch is in Effect through this evening. Some of the counties impacted are Daviess, Martin, Knox, Sullivan, Greene, Vigo, Clay, Owen, and Lawrence.
Knox County CCMG Projects Start Friday
Knox County Highway crews will start their Community Crossings Matching Grant road work later this week. The work will involve resurfacing of various stretches of the roadways. The first work is set for this Friday, and Monday of next week, on Anson Road. The Anson Road work will be from Old U.S. 50, across Highway 50, to Robinson Road.
State Road 54 in Linton to Close Today for Box Culvert Work
State Road 54 in Linton will close today, weather permitting, for a box culvert replacement. The highway will be affected near Parkview Motors. The project will take around a week to finish, again depending on weather. Possible inclement weather today could delay the project. The official detour uses State Road...
Salute to Vietnam Vets Set for Tomorrow
The Indiana Military Museum will hold its annual Vietnam Veterans’ Appreciation Day tomorrow. The event will be held at the Museum site on South Sixth Street in Vincennes. J.D. Strange is helping head up the event. Strange says the encampments and activities for Vietnam remembrances are different from other re-enactments..
Authorities Still Investigating Accident at Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
(Injury accident)(Tuesday 10/11/22 … tlz 12n) Vincennes City authorities are still investigating an accident in the 2700 block of North Sixth Street. Reports claim a vehicle drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails in a shopping center just off the roadway. No other details have been released at this time.
Vincennes Man Arrested on Cocaine Charges
A Vincennes man was arrested yesterday on cocaine dealing and cocaine possession warrants. 51 year-old Chadrick Royal was wanted on a cocaine dealing warrant from December of last year. The warrant was issued from Knox Circuit Court. Royal is also wanted for a cocaine possession warrant from December of 2020.
SR 58 One-Day Closure Set for Today
Today is the day for a closure of State Road 58 between Freelandville and Westphalia. The road will close for a pipe replacement between County Road 900 West and Harting Road. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The official detour will be State...
Final Week of Regular Season HS Football Set for Tonight
The final regular season week of high school football is here, with two traditional rivals facing each other. Vincennes Lincoln travels to the Jerry Brewer Memorial Stadium to face Jasper, with a 7:30 kickoff. LHS comes in at 4-4; Jasper has rebounded from a slow start to stand at 5-3. Hear the agme on 92.1, WZDM.
