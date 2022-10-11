Due to holiday and other meeting commitments, two Vincennes City meetings have been moved to later today and tonight. The Vincennes Board of Works meets first at 5:00 p.m. The Board will consider an agreement to use HELP Grant funding, along with approving the Wagcar subdivision in Vincennes. Mayor Joe Yochum is also expected to swear in two new police officers as well.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO