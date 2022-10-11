Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Remembering The 2002 Angels: Anaheim's First World ChampionsIBWAAAnaheim, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Related
foxla.com
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
Azusa "Old Schoolhouse" set to find new home
The "Old Schoolhouse" in Azusa will be on the move Thursday, heading for its new home at Veterans Freedom Park. The rundown yet historic schoolhouse, which is now located on wheels, will be relocated from North Angeleno Avenue to its new home at 213 E. Foothill Boulevard, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Instead of demolishing the property, which was first built in 1903, it will forever be part of the city's history. The former kindergarten house served many purposes during its early years for nonwhite residents of Azusa."When I look at this I see a lot of stories. A lot of...
NBC Los Angeles
Monrovia High School Placed on Lockdown Over Suspected ‘Swatting' Call
Monrovia High School and Monrovia Elementary were placed on emergency lockdowns Thursday afternoon after what police believe was a fake call reporting an active shooter, the city said. The city of Monrovia said in a series of tweets that the high school was placed on lockdown after a 911 caller...
Mother of 17-year-old Fullerton girl believes daughter died from fentanyl overdose
The mother of a 17-year-old girl from Fullerton believes her daughter is the latest victim of a fatal fentanyl overdose. While Fullerton police have yet to confirm that Trinity Cornejo’s death was fentanyl-related, her mother and family are reeling from the loss and remembering the person the teen was and hoped to be. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
KTLA.com
3-year guaranteed income pilot program launches for 300 youth in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the...
foxla.com
Sisters aged 9 and 11 reported missing in Lancaster, possibly with uncle: LASD
LANCASTER, Calif. - Two sisters, ages 9 and 11, were reported missing from Lancaster and may be with their uncle, and authorities Wednesday sought the public's help to find them. Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, and Jewel Precious Brown, 11, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 43500 block...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Mourns the Loss of a Friend
As he did with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Edmund Fry, owner of Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Tea House and English Garden, takes the death this week of actress and Hollywood legend Angela Lansbury, personally. “She was a dear friend of the Rose Tree and she loved...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uscannenbergmedia.com
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
lbccviking.com
Art history professor dies at 56
Wendy Koenig, an influential art history professor and curriculum chair at Long Beach City College, died yesterday at 56. After an eight-month long battle with colon cancer, Koenig left behind her longtime partner, Christine Badowski Koenig, and her colleagues who shared her passion of teaching and education. Koenig was tight...
spectrumnews1.com
Scholar athlete to be first in family to go to college
LA PUENTE, Calif. — The high school softball season doesn’t officially begin until March, but one high school senior from Gardena High is already setting the standard on her campus. Senior Lilliana Gudiel uses softball as her motivator, serving as an example to her three younger siblings. She’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California beach community fights over low-income housing
California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
myburbank.com
BUSD Hires a New Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services With Controversial Past
Andy Cantwell has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services by the Burbank Unified School District in an email sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill last week. The email stated that Cantwell “began his administrative career with the Santa Barbara County Education Office working in finance...
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
Brandy hospitalized after seizure at her LA home
Brandy Norwood was hospitalized today after suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles according to a TMZ report. There are very few details about what exactly happened but word is that she is recovering at the hospital and following her doctor’s orders. Just moments ago, she sent...
theregistrysocal.com
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County
WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning
She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
NBC Los Angeles
Group of Women in Hacienda Heights is Spreading the Culture of Mariachi Music
Inside a home studio in Hacienda Heights the Mariachi Divas are giving us a delicious taste of Mexican culture that dates back hundreds of years. The woman who founded this all female group in the late 90s is Cindy Shea, a single mother of two who fell in love with the music.
Comments / 1