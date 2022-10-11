ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
Azusa "Old Schoolhouse" set to find new home

The "Old Schoolhouse" in Azusa will be on the move Thursday, heading for its new home at Veterans Freedom Park. The rundown yet historic schoolhouse, which is now located on wheels, will be relocated from North Angeleno Avenue to its new home at 213 E. Foothill Boulevard, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. Instead of demolishing the property, which was first built in 1903, it will forever be part of the city's history. The former kindergarten house served many purposes during its early years for nonwhite residents of Azusa."When I look at this I see a lot of stories. A lot of...
Monrovia High School Placed on Lockdown Over Suspected ‘Swatting' Call

Monrovia High School and Monrovia Elementary were placed on emergency lockdowns Thursday afternoon after what police believe was a fake call reporting an active shooter, the city said. The city of Monrovia said in a series of tweets that the high school was placed on lockdown after a 911 caller...
Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Mourns the Loss of a Friend

As he did with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Edmund Fry, owner of Pasadena’s Rose Tree Cottage Tea House and English Garden, takes the death this week of actress and Hollywood legend Angela Lansbury, personally. “She was a dear friend of the Rose Tree and she loved...
Art history professor dies at 56

Wendy Koenig, an influential art history professor and curriculum chair at Long Beach City College, died yesterday at 56. After an eight-month long battle with colon cancer, Koenig left behind her longtime partner, Christine Badowski Koenig, and her colleagues who shared her passion of teaching and education. Koenig was tight...
Scholar athlete to be first in family to go to college

LA PUENTE, Calif. — The high school softball season doesn’t officially begin until March, but one high school senior from Gardena High is already setting the standard on her campus. Senior Lilliana Gudiel uses softball as her motivator, serving as an example to her three younger siblings. She’s...
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday

SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
California beach community fights over low-income housing

California’s Redondo Beach community has been struggling to meet state low-income housing requirements. NBC News’ Jake Ward reports on how the owner of a former power plant within the city is close to proceeding with a housing development on the vast site, complete with low-income qualified units. Oct. 13, 2022.
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic

California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
Brandy hospitalized after seizure at her LA home

Brandy Norwood was hospitalized today after suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles according to a TMZ report. There are very few details about what exactly happened but word is that she is recovering at the hospital and following her doctor’s orders. Just moments ago, she sent...
200-Unit Bolsa Row Apartments Completed in Orange County

WESTMINSTER, Calif. –– R.D. Olson, an award-winning general contracting firm and KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the completion of the Bolsa Row Apartments. The 234,234 square-foot mixed-use building will serve as the gateway to the vibrant and culturally significant Little Saigon District, home to the nation’s largest Vietnamese-American population.
Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning

She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
