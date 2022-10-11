Employers and their workers who operate heavy construction equipment such as backhoes, excavators, bulldozers, scrapers, dump trucks, and front-end loaders are often confused by the lack of information available in the OSHA health and safety standards regarding heavy equipment operator training certifications. And there is a good reason for that; there are no direct requirements. Curtis Chambers, a nationally recognized OSHA trainer and expert witness in litigation matters, explains; “The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, requires that the employer maintain a certification of operator training and evaluation of all powered industrial truck (forklift) operators. So, it is natural to assume that the agency would also have similar standards that specifically require certified training for operators of heavy equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, backhoes, scrappers, dump trucks, and front-end loaders. However, there is no equipment-specific requirements for operator training for these pieces of equipment included in the OSHA standards.”

