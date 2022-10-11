Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Union Strike Power Under Threat as Supreme Court Mulls Labor Law
An upcoming US Supreme Court case has the potential to chill unions’ use of strikes as a bargaining strategy and tilt the balance of power in labor-management relations more toward businesses. The justices last week agreed to consider the question of whether there’s an exception to federal labor law...
The Biden Administration Just Proposed a Rule That Could Change Work for Millions
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Tuesday, the Department of Labor released a new proposal for determining whether independent contractors are employees, according to the New York Times. The measure would be a small but significant lowering of a Trump-era standard that could allow more workers to gain the benefits of employment, like guaranteed minimum wage and overtime.
freightwaves.com
Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors
The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
Carscoops
Michigan Deems Carvana An “Imminent Threat” To The Public, Suspends Their License To Sell Cars
The Michigan Department of State has suspended Carvana’s license in order to protect the public from “imminent harm.”. While Carvana’s license to sell cars has been suspended in numerous states over the years, the latest case involves several alleged violations of Michigan’s Vehicle Code that were discovered after multiple no-title complaints from consumers.
$16.2 million grant aims to strengthen state's caregiving workforce
California's caregiving workforce has gotten a huge boost, to the tune of $16.2 million. Homebridge, a San Francisco-based caregiving organization, received a state grant Thursday, which will help it launch the In-Home Supportive Services Career Pathways Program. The IHSS program, which debuts this month, will provide an array of training and career opportunities to 550,000 IHSS providers who serve more than 650,000 residents statewide. The IHSS program is administered by...
2 More Rail Unions Ratify Contracts
Two more rail unions have ratified tentative deals struck between their leadership and railroads, even as some workers remain critical of the new contracts. The International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation’s Railroad, Mechanical and Dngineering Department (SMART MD) said 54 percent of its members who voted on the contract agreed to ratify the deal. “It was up to our members to decide whether to accept this agreement, and the members have made the decision to ratify a contract with the highest wage increases we have ever seen in national freight rail bargaining,” SMART general president Joseph Sellers Jr. said...
modernfarmer.com
USDA Updates Two Farm Insurance Policies
The USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) has changed key elements of its main insurance policies, based on feedback from customers and insurance agents. Most important are the increased limits for farm revenue that are covered under the new policies. For the Whole-Farm Revenue Protection (WFRP) program, the covered revenue has now doubled, so up to $17 million is insurable. The policy is generally intended for larger farms, with the policy aiming to insure all the commodities of the farm are under one insurance policy.
wasteadvantagemag.com
OSHA Requirements for Heavy Equipment Operator Training Certification
Employers and their workers who operate heavy construction equipment such as backhoes, excavators, bulldozers, scrapers, dump trucks, and front-end loaders are often confused by the lack of information available in the OSHA health and safety standards regarding heavy equipment operator training certifications. And there is a good reason for that; there are no direct requirements. Curtis Chambers, a nationally recognized OSHA trainer and expert witness in litigation matters, explains; “The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, requires that the employer maintain a certification of operator training and evaluation of all powered industrial truck (forklift) operators. So, it is natural to assume that the agency would also have similar standards that specifically require certified training for operators of heavy equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, backhoes, scrappers, dump trucks, and front-end loaders. However, there is no equipment-specific requirements for operator training for these pieces of equipment included in the OSHA standards.”
thebiochronicle.com
New E/M Codes Threaten Geriatrics Billing Specialty
I never truly comprehended how my “square stake” of work as a geriatrician should squeeze into the “circular opening” of assessment and the board (E/M) CPT coding with its five levels each of new and follow up office visits and point by point arrangements of components that must be in the record to legitimize each degree of billing.
