New trail guide for Harrisonburg and Rockingham
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have unveiled a new trail guide that features 15 of the area’s most popular paths. Harrisonburg Tourism Manager Jennifer Bell says the guide is a useful tool in connecting cyclists, hikers and trail runners with some of the most beautiful natural resources in the area.
American Red Cross helps 29-fire victims around Virginia in one week
The month of October has been quite busy for the Virginia Red Cross. Volunteers assisted Virginians in 29-fires last week alone. Volunteers were ready to help the occupants of a house on East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg that was damaged by a fire yesterday morning. However, Fire Chief Matt Tobia...
Covid numbers continue to drop in Valley
While the number of new COVID cases and COVID hospitalizations in the valley continue to drop, the University of Virginia Health’s Chief Epidemiologist says this could be the calm before the storm. Dr. Costi Sifri told our sister station W-I-N-A in Charlottesville that some of the markers that suggest...
Local home sales slow slightly
Harrisonburg area home sales slowed slightly; however, prices keep rising. That is according to Scott Roger of Funkhouser Real Estate Group. Rogers reports that home sales were seven percent slower this September than last. He added that so far this year, home sales are up one percent over the first...
Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend
We’ve got another chance for you to win Fear Forest Passes. It’s a text to win weekend! Text “Monster” to 43414 starting Friday through Sunday for the chance to win a pair for yourself!. Contest Rules:. “Fear Forest Text To Win Weekend Giveaway”. – Text the...
JMU police investigate armed robbery
The James Madison University Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened early yesterday morning. J-M-U-P-D sent out the message just after four o’clock in the R-16 parking lot, which is a commuter and resident parking lot between the J-M-U Studio Center and Grace Street Apartments. A student...
Dayton merchants not happy with town manager
A number of Dayton merchants are not happy with Town Manager Angela Lawrence and they made their feelings known last evening during the public comment portion of the town council meeting. One of those who spoke was Jean Halbeisen, who own Nanny’s Nook. She said in an emotional speech...
Martin Defends Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith
VERONA, Va – Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin came to the defense of Sheriff Donald Smith at Wednesday evening’s Board of Supervisors meeting. Martin told the supervisors that Sheriff Smith has been under attack by false accusations and has served his position with integrity. Martin added...
Solar power proposal rejected
Broadway Town Council rejected a proposal to build a solar power array that was going to be adjacent to the high school. The unanimous vote came after a public hearing last evening in which half spoke in favor of the proposal and half spoke against. EnPower Solutions wanted to place...
Get Your Pink On 2022
October is breast cancer awareness month so to raise awareness and encourage women to schedule their annual mammogram, we have a limited number of exclusive HRG Pink Tie-Dyed T-Shirts available at our station offices for a minimum $10 donation! A portion of the proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
Royals’ Field Hockey loses to No. 17 Washington and Lee
LEXINGTON, Va. – The EMU field hockey team put its two-game win streak on the line Wednesday as they headed south to take on #17 Washington and Lee. The Royals defense held the Generals to just two goals in the first, third and fourth quarters but a six-goal second frame propelled W&L to an 8-2 win over EMU.
Council to interview city manager candidates
Harrisonburg City Council has called for a special meeting on Thursday morning for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the vacant city manager position. According to an e-mail sent out to the media yesterday afternoon, there will be no public comment period at the meeting and the majority of the meeting will be in closed session. The meeting will begin at 8 am.
Bridgewater Women’s Soccer ranked 8th in Region VI poll
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater College women’s soccer team made an appearance in the United Soccer Coaches Region VI poll released on Tuesday. The Eagles ranked in the No. 8 spot in in the region in their first appearance in the poll this season. BC currently sits tied...
JMU QB Centeio named to Maxwell Award midseason watch list
PHILADELPHIA – James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has been named to the midseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Through five games as JMU’s starting signal caller, Centeio is 93-of-141 for 1,312 passing yards and 15 touchdowns...
Bridgewater Volleyball outlasts EMU in five sets
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The Bridgewater College volleyball team went across town for the latest installment of the Route 42 Rivalry with a 3-2 win on Tuesday night. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Eastern Mennonite 2 (15-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 15-12) Records: Bridgewater 14-7, 8-0 ODAC; Eastern Mennonite 7-8, 4-4 ODAC.
BC Men’s Soccer loses to Randolph-Macon, 2-1
BRIDGEWATER, Va. – The Bridgewater men’s soccer team saw its four-game win streak come to an end in a 2-1 loss to Randolph-Macon on Wednesday afternoon. Records: Bridgewater 8-3-2 (4-2-0 ODAC); Randolph-Macon 6-4-3 (2-3-2 ODAC) How It Happened. • The Yellow Jackets had lots of early chances, including...
