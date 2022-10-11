Read full article on original website
Clarkston officials assessing sewer pipe system
The city of Clarkston also has numerous projects underway. Public Works Director Kevin Poole says the city is conducting a video camera assessment of the condition of clay and concrete pipes in its sewer system constructed between 1922 and 1978. The materials have an expected life of 50 years, and city councilors were recently told the matter should be addressed before the system potentially experiences a catastrophic failure.
Lewiston officials target 21st Street improvements
Officials in Lewiston say a project to resurface 21st Street could be completed next summer. Lewiston public works director Dustin Johnson says the road will be resurfaced between its intersection with U.S. Highway 12 and 19th Avenue. According to the Lewiston Tribune, officials hope the temporary fix will stretch out...
LC Valley Habitat For Humanity Pumpkin Patch
The 7th annual Pumpkin Patch, hosted by the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity, will take place at 1242 Highland Avenue in Clarkston, WA. The patch is open daily from 10am-6pm, October 10th -31st with special weekend events. The patch features over 3,000 pumpkins and gourds of all sizes. There will...
CPTPA seeking Fire Wardens
The Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association is seeking two Area Fire Warden positions to direct its fire suppression and hazard management activities. The starting wage for these positions is between $22.50 and $32.78 per hour depending on qualifications and experience. C-PTPA protects nearly a million acres of private, state and federal...
Big Canyon Acres Fall Fest
The Big Canyon Acres Fall Fest returns! Located at Big Canyon Acres a half-mile off of Highway 12 before the town of Peck, ID. There are arts and crafts vendors, a pumpkin patch, free kid’s games and stories, fresh pressed cider from apples grown on site, hay rides, a hay maze, music, food and produce, fall photo sessions, cowboy poetry, and the sights and smells of fall.
North Jackson Street Parking Lot Closure In Moscow Starts Friday For Construction Work
Most of the North Jackson Street Parking Lot in downtown Moscow will be closed starting Friday for construction work. The City of Moscow is rebuilding the lot and improving the sidewalk.
Broken water pipe causes flooding on WSU campus
A broken water line caused flooding and closed a street on the Washington State University campus in Pullman yesterday (Thur). WSU officials say at around 2:30 p.m. a 16-inch chilled water line was damaged while construction crews were working on campus on the base of Observatory Hill causing flooding on Grimes Way near Stadium Way.
Pullman’s First Traffic Circles (Not Roundabouts) Set To Open Next Week
Pullman’s first traffic circles which city officials say are not roundabouts are set to open to traffic next week. The project is part of the improvements that have been constructed on Center Street on Sunnyside Hill this summer. Officials are hoping to open Center and its new traffic circles at Itani Drive and Finch Way on Wednesday the 19th. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page officials point out that the traffic circles are not roundabouts. Drivers need to slow down, yield to traffic already in the intersection and stay right to navigate traffic circles counterclockwise.
Bengals host Lake City for Homecoming
The Lewiston High School football team hosts Lake City for Homecoming Friday night. The Bengals are 5-2 overall and 0-1 in Inland Empire League play after suffering a heartbreaking loss at Post Falls last weekend. The Timberwolves are also0-1 in league plan, and are 2-5 overall. Fans can tune in...
Four students injured after structure collapses at University of Idaho fraternity
MOSCOW, Idaho — Saturday night ended in disaster for one University of Idaho fraternity. A raised platform, built by UI Phi Kappa Tau fraternity members, collapsed and subsequently injured four people. The platform that collapsed was six to seven feet tall, said Brian Nickerson, Moscow Volunteer Fire chief. First...
4 People Hurt In Deck Collapse At UI Fraternity
Four people were injured when a deck collapsed at a University of Idaho fraternity house Saturday night. The City of Moscow Volunteer Fire Department responded to the Phi Kappa Tau house around 11:30. Volunteers transported 4 people to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. No other injuries were reported. Officials say a deck that was constructed at the fraternity on old greek row failed. The incident remains under investigation.
Lewiston’s White commits to play football for Vandals
Lewiston senior tight end James White has committed to play football at the University of Idaho. The 6’4″, 225 pound two-way player, was named to the Inland Empire League First Team a year ago as a tight end. This season, White has been a factor on both sides...
Vandals travel to Missoula to battle for the Little Brown Stein, Wazzu at Oregon State
The Little Brown Stein is at stake as the University of Idaho football team travels to Missoula tomorrow (Sat) for a Big Sky Conference game with 2ndd ranked Montana. The Vandals are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in league. The Grizzlies are a perfect 5-0 overall, and are also 2-0 in the Big Sky.
Kamiah Man Arrested on Five Counts of Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing Checks
KOOSKIA, ID - On Thursday, October 6, 2022, Grangeville City Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Idaho County. During the stop, Grangeville Police learned that the individual, identified as 33-year-old Levi Wilson, of Kamiah, was a person of interest to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in regard to an unrelated incident involving stolen checks in the Kooskia area.
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
Two people die in collision near Lapwai
Two people were killed and another injured following a three-vehicle collision along U.S. Highway 95 north of Lapwai last (Thur) night. According to Idaho State Police, at about 6:20 p.m. a Ford pickup driven by a 43 year old man from Lewiston was traveling southbound on US 95 near Red Duck Lane when he went left of center and struck a northbound semi truck. The Ford then collided with a northbound Chevy pickup.
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
