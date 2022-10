Michigan State football is set to take on the Wisconsin Badgers this Saturday for homecoming in East Lansing. The Spartans (2-4) are still on the hunt for their first conference win, while the Badgers (3-3) are looking to build off their 42-7 win over Northwestern last week.This will be the first time Mel Tucker, a Wisconsin graduate, will face his alma mater as MSU's head coach. The two programs last faced off in 2019, a year before Tucker was hired. Overall, the Spartans lead the all-time series 30-24, but lost the last two matchups, including the 2019 game. Here's how the...

