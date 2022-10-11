ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westlake, OH

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Students to raise money for schools via Orange PTA Walkathon

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Students from Moreland Hills Elementary School and Orange Inclusive Preschool are ready to put their collective best foot forward in the 2022 Orange PTA Walkathon, “Stronger Together,” which kicked off Monday (Oct. 10). The event is the primary fundraiser for the Orange Elementary...
ORANGE, OH
Cleveland.com

Health reporter Julie Washington gives young journalists tips on best practices for taking notes, interviewing

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of the most important things about interviewing is being a great listener, cleveland.com/Plain Dealer health reporter Julie Washington told high school students at the Cleveland Media Academy on Saturday. Washington and veteran Cleveland journalist Rhonda Crowder spoke to students about how to efficiently take notes during...
CLEVELAND, OH
News-Herald.com

Painesville Schools amends substitute teacher requirements to address shortage

The Painesville City School Board addressed the district’s substitute teacher shortage at its Oct. 10 meeting, authorizing it to hire substitute teachers without college degrees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The measure comes as the district has faced “critical” lack of substitute teachers, explained Superintendent Josh Englehart....
PAINESVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
CLEVELAND, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness

AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
AKRON, OH
recordpatriot.com

Heyen out as LCCC board head

GODFREY – David Heyen has resigned as chairman for the Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) Board of Trustees, effective immediately. His resgination comes following the college's investigation into an alleged derogatory comment made by Heyen at the group's most recent meeting. Video from the board's Sept. 13 meeting...
GODFREY, IL
Cleveland.com

Those were not good old days: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – I’ve been baffled by the people running for office around the country who demand we go back to paper ballots. Then I realize that maybe they aren’t old enough to remember what it was like. I can remember waiting all night for even the...
BRUNSWICK, OH
Cleveland.com

Coventry PEACE Pops arts and community event set for Oct. 28: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- PEACEful events: Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights has a couple of upcoming events it would like you to know about. First, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., is an event called P.E.A.C.E. Pops, billed as “a quarterly experience of art and community.” The event will include open studios, live music performances, cocktails, and more. That “more” would mean, specifically, a candy crawl throughout the building; giant puppets, courtesy of Robin VanLear/Art Acts Studio; mask making with Lake Erie Ink; a Halloween costume corner selfie booth; interactive black light art-making, courtesy of ARTFUL; spooky stories & S’mores around the campfire with Lake Erie Ink; and make-and-take pumpkin decorating, also with Lake Erie Ink.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland City Council unanimously passes resolution banning conversion therapy for children in the city

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has officially voted to ban the practice of conversion therapy for children in the community. Legislators on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that makes it illegal for any mental health professionals working within city limits to take part "in sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change efforts with a minor, without regard to whether the mental health professional is compensated or receives any form of remuneration for his or her services." The measure was originally sponsored by Councilman Brian Mooney, but he was later joined by eight of his colleagues, including Council President Blaine Griffin.
CLEVELAND, OH
