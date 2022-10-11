AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.

