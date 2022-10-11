Read full article on original website
University Hospitals lays off 117 administrative employees; eliminates 326 unfilled positions
CLEVELAND — Citing financial concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, University Hospitals has announced that it will be laying off 117 administrative employees and eliminating another 326 unfilled administrative positions. "University Hospitals, as well as a large number of other hospitals in the region and across the nation, is...
Students to raise money for schools via Orange PTA Walkathon
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio – Students from Moreland Hills Elementary School and Orange Inclusive Preschool are ready to put their collective best foot forward in the 2022 Orange PTA Walkathon, “Stronger Together,” which kicked off Monday (Oct. 10). The event is the primary fundraiser for the Orange Elementary...
Health reporter Julie Washington gives young journalists tips on best practices for taking notes, interviewing
CLEVELAND, Ohio - One of the most important things about interviewing is being a great listener, cleveland.com/Plain Dealer health reporter Julie Washington told high school students at the Cleveland Media Academy on Saturday. Washington and veteran Cleveland journalist Rhonda Crowder spoke to students about how to efficiently take notes during...
cleveland19.com
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio woman is bringing legal action against her mortgage company she said made several mistakes. They are errors she said cost her hours on the phone and thousands of dollars. 19 Investigates helped her bring the case to light earlier this year. Cleveland attorney...
cleveland19.com
‘It would be a shame if we have to do this’: North Olmsted superintendent on changes if the levy fails
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - School officials said North Olmsted High School and Middle School students could have to pay to play if Issue 8 fails on Nov. 8. High school students would pay $750 per sport and middle school students would pay $500 per sport for the 2023-2024 school year. This would include the transportation fee.
News-Herald.com
Painesville Schools amends substitute teacher requirements to address shortage
The Painesville City School Board addressed the district’s substitute teacher shortage at its Oct. 10 meeting, authorizing it to hire substitute teachers without college degrees for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. The measure comes as the district has faced “critical” lack of substitute teachers, explained Superintendent Josh Englehart....
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness
AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
Endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District was misguided
The Plain Dealer’s endorsement of Thomas F. Patton for the Ohio House 17th District is misguided, siting his “… proven ability at working across party lines to advance Greater Cleveland interests.”. This premise is erroneous given his inability to work within his own party to advance Greater...
Jill Flagg Lanzinger for the 9th Ohio District Court of Appeals, Feb. 11 term: endorsement editorial
The decision by 9th Ohio District Appellate Judge Lynne Callahan after the May 3 primary to end her 25-year judicial career and retire after one term on the appellate court, rather than continue her re-election bid, set off the political equivalent of musical chairs. GOP leaders from the four counties...
North Olmsted launches ‘Safe & Healthy Homes’ and ‘Fix Our Fronts’ initiatives
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Announced earlier this year as part of North Olmsted’s first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding were two programs aimed at reinvesting in neighborhoods and catalyzing economic development. Launched in late September, the “Safe & Healthy Homes” home repair program, in conjunction with...
recordpatriot.com
Heyen out as LCCC board head
GODFREY – David Heyen has resigned as chairman for the Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) Board of Trustees, effective immediately. His resgination comes following the college's investigation into an alleged derogatory comment made by Heyen at the group's most recent meeting. Video from the board's Sept. 13 meeting...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Parma City School District seeks approval of Issue 9 on Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation new-money tax, the district returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue -- costing an additional $11.53 a month per...
Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic to take over St. Vincent orthopedic locations across Northern Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Fairlawn-based Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center will take over operations of St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s orthopedic and spine medical services in several locations on Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic announced Wednesday. As a result, St. Vincent Spine and Orthopedic Institute locations in Independence, Solon, Westlake,...
Those were not good old days: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – I’ve been baffled by the people running for office around the country who demand we go back to paper ballots. Then I realize that maybe they aren’t old enough to remember what it was like. I can remember waiting all night for even the...
Coventry PEACE Pops arts and community event set for Oct. 28: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- PEACEful events: Coventry PEACE Campus in Cleveland Heights has a couple of upcoming events it would like you to know about. First, from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the PEACE Campus, 2843 Washington Blvd., is an event called P.E.A.C.E. Pops, billed as “a quarterly experience of art and community.” The event will include open studios, live music performances, cocktails, and more. That “more” would mean, specifically, a candy crawl throughout the building; giant puppets, courtesy of Robin VanLear/Art Acts Studio; mask making with Lake Erie Ink; a Halloween costume corner selfie booth; interactive black light art-making, courtesy of ARTFUL; spooky stories & S’mores around the campfire with Lake Erie Ink; and make-and-take pumpkin decorating, also with Lake Erie Ink.
Cleveland City Council unanimously passes resolution banning conversion therapy for children in the city
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has officially voted to ban the practice of conversion therapy for children in the community. Legislators on Monday unanimously passed a resolution that makes it illegal for any mental health professionals working within city limits to take part "in sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression change efforts with a minor, without regard to whether the mental health professional is compensated or receives any form of remuneration for his or her services." The measure was originally sponsored by Councilman Brian Mooney, but he was later joined by eight of his colleagues, including Council President Blaine Griffin.
