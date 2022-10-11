WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Frederick L. Keyes, 79, son of the late Leonard and Delia Dubois Keyes of North Adams, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He leaves behind his loving and caring wife, the former Barbara McCarthy; a son, Jeffrey Keyes and his wife, Sara, and their two children, Avery and Seamus, of Braintree; a daughter, Jodi Keyes Windover and her husband, Eric, and their two children, Evan and Nolan, of Millbury. He also leaves his sisters-in-law and their husbands, Maureen and Michael Follett of North Adams and Joanne and Brad Gadebusch of Clarksburg, brothers-in-law James McCarthy of North Adams and Donald McCarthy of Worthington, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO