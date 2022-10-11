ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Library Hosting Home Movie Showings

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Public Library will host a Home Movie Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. Home Movie Day is an annual celebration of the historical and cultural value of amateur film. Screenings are held in communities throughout the world, and residents are encouraged to bring their films to share.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

National Home Movie Day at the North Adams Public Library

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Public Library will host a Home Movie Day on Oct. 15 from 7 to 10 pm. Home Movie Day is an annual celebration of the historical and cultural value of amateur film. Screenings are held in communities throughout the world, and residents are encouraged to bring their films to share.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clark Art to Host Conversation on Feminism, Black History and Identity

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m., Tsedaye Makonnen, the Futures Fellow in the Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program, joins Nikki A. Greene, associate professor of art at Wellesley College, in a conversation examining feminism and the transhistorical forced migration of Black communities across the globe.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Ventfort Hall Celebrating Halloween Oct. 28 to 31

LENOX, Mass. — Ventfort Hall will be decorated for Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, 2021. Guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes or Halloween themed outfits at any event or visit over the course of the weekend. The mansion will be open from 10...
LENOX, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
Williamstown, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
iBerkshires.com

Normal Rockwell Museum Hosts Hilary Knight Exhibition Fall/Winter

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Norman Rockwell Museum (NRM) has announce their fall/winter exhibition, Eloise & More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight, featuring iconic illustrations by 95-year-old artist Hilary Knight. The exhibition opens Nov. 12. "We are honored to have the opportunity to share Hilary Knight’s vibrant artworks reflecting...
STOCKBRIDGE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Cider Tastings, Comedy Nights, and More

Berkshire County has a variety of events this cool fall weekend including cider tastings, comedy nights, and more. The Transformer Comedy Fest will feature three days of comedians from across the nation at Flat Burger Society and Dottie's Coffee Lounge. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m....
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

ThinkFood Conference at Simon's Rock

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock will host the 9th annual ThinkFOOD conference, at Bard College at Simon's Rock on Oct. 15, 2022. The theme of the 2022 ThinkFOOD conference, hosted by the Center for Food Studies, is "Regenerative" and will explore food practices and traditions that honor shared roots and empower the restoration of the food system, according to a press release.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maud Mandel
iBerkshires.com

MCLA, Berkshire County STEM Network Celebrate STEM Week

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Week will be held on Oct. 17-22. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and the Berkshire County STEM Network will offer virtual programming for local public-school students, K-12 educators, and the general community. Berkshire County STEM Week's...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Clarksburg Pavilion Getting New Roof

CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The town has found a way to complete repairs on the pavilion at the town field by utilizing McCann Technical School. The option for using McCann students had been raised at a prior meeting after bids to replace the roof on the structure came in over cost.
CLARKSBURG, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Experiencing Mini COVID Surge

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is experiencing a "mini" COVID-19 surge, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi confirmed on Tuesday. "Pretty big news today," he said to the City Council. "For the COVID update for this month, [I'm] here to report that we are experiencing a mini-surge for our fall season with COVID cases."
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Hundreds of Hikers Summited Mount Greylock Monday

ADAMS, Mass. — Near 900 certificates of achievement were given to hikers who ascended Mount Greylock Monday, Oct. 10 during the 54th annual Greylock Ramble. The first hiker to claim a certificate at the summit was David Smith of Adams, and the youngest hiker was Dorothy Tetreault, born in August 2020.
ADAMS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graffiti Art#Street Art#The Clark Art Institute#Hospital#Tues Sun Lanesboro#Williams College Monument
iBerkshires.com

Hopkins Leads Lee Past Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins had a double-double Tuesday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over Pittsfield. Hopkins recorded 10 kills and 11 digs to go with a pair of aces in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win. Autumn Schwab pulled up 16 digs. Makayla Schuerer...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Comprehensive Plan Forums Set for Thursday Evening

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee plans an "interactive community meeting" in two sessions on Thursday at the Williamstown Youth Center. The committee, which is responsible for drafting the document formerly known as the town's master plan, will seek input from the public on all elements of the plan.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Frederick L. Keyes, 79

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Frederick L. Keyes, 79, son of the late Leonard and Delia Dubois Keyes of North Adams, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He leaves behind his loving and caring wife, the former Barbara McCarthy; a son, Jeffrey Keyes and his wife, Sara, and their two children, Avery and Seamus, of Braintree; a daughter, Jodi Keyes Windover and her husband, Eric, and their two children, Evan and Nolan, of Millbury. He also leaves his sisters-in-law and their husbands, Maureen and Michael Follett of North Adams and Joanne and Brad Gadebusch of Clarksburg, brothers-in-law James McCarthy of North Adams and Donald McCarthy of Worthington, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Chipotle in Pittsfield Evacuated for Hazmat Leak

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A carbon dioxide leak forced the evacuation of Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:14 p.m., firefighters responded to the eatery for a possible refrigerant leak and found a liquid CO2 tank inside with frozen lines and off-gassing because of over-pressurization, according to the report by Deputy Chief Neil Myers.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Paintings
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Sets November Deadline on Conserved Land Question

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Wednesday decided to set a late November deadline for the non-profit seeking to be assigned the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel of farmland off Oblong Road. A portion of the Phelps property currently used for grazing by Sweet...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
iBerkshires.com

Letter: Local Business Supports PAVE Fundraiser

Each year PAVE, Project Against Violent Encounters, holds a fundraising event in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness month. In the past, these fundraising events were a wine tasting or chocolate fest but with COVID-19 concerns, we found that a basket raffle was just as successful and much more social distancing friendly.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Schuerer Leads Lee Past South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Makayla Schuerer passed out 12 assists Thursday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over South Hadley. Schuerer also served five aces in the 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 win. Karalynn Hopkins registered six kills and five aces, and Kayla Clark pulled up eight digs.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
iBerkshires.com

BCC's Disability Resource Center to Host Free Webinar

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Community College (BCC) Disability Resource Center will hold a free webinar, "There Is No Justice without Disability," with guest speaker Rebecca Cokley on at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cokley, a nationally renowned disability rights activist, will discuss disability justice, the connections between...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy