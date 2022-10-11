Read full article on original website
North Adams Library Hosting Home Movie Showings
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The North Adams Public Library will host a Home Movie Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. Home Movie Day is an annual celebration of the historical and cultural value of amateur film. Screenings are held in communities throughout the world, and residents are encouraged to bring their films to share.
National Home Movie Day at the North Adams Public Library
Clark Art to Host Conversation on Feminism, Black History and Identity
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5 p.m., Tsedaye Makonnen, the Futures Fellow in the Clark Art Institute’s Research and Academic Program, joins Nikki A. Greene, associate professor of art at Wellesley College, in a conversation examining feminism and the transhistorical forced migration of Black communities across the globe.
Ventfort Hall Celebrating Halloween Oct. 28 to 31
LENOX, Mass. — Ventfort Hall will be decorated for Halloween weekend, Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31, 2021. Guests are invited to wear their Halloween costumes or Halloween themed outfits at any event or visit over the course of the weekend. The mansion will be open from 10...
Normal Rockwell Museum Hosts Hilary Knight Exhibition Fall/Winter
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Norman Rockwell Museum (NRM) has announce their fall/winter exhibition, Eloise & More: The Life and Art of Hilary Knight, featuring iconic illustrations by 95-year-old artist Hilary Knight. The exhibition opens Nov. 12. "We are honored to have the opportunity to share Hilary Knight’s vibrant artworks reflecting...
Weekend Outlook: Cider Tastings, Comedy Nights, and More
Berkshire County has a variety of events this cool fall weekend including cider tastings, comedy nights, and more. The Transformer Comedy Fest will feature three days of comedians from across the nation at Flat Burger Society and Dottie's Coffee Lounge. The event runs from Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m....
ThinkFood Conference at Simon's Rock
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock will host the 9th annual ThinkFOOD conference, at Bard College at Simon's Rock on Oct. 15, 2022. The theme of the 2022 ThinkFOOD conference, hosted by the Center for Food Studies, is "Regenerative" and will explore food practices and traditions that honor shared roots and empower the restoration of the food system, according to a press release.
Great Barrington to Host Housatonic Water Works Information Meeting
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Selectboard will hold a special meeting about ongoing issues with the Housatonic Water Works on Monday, Oct. 17 at 4:15 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public via Zoom, and the meeting details will be posted on the town calendar on the town website on meeting day.
MCLA, Berkshire County STEM Network Celebrate STEM Week
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Berkshire County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Week will be held on Oct. 17-22. Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) and the Berkshire County STEM Network will offer virtual programming for local public-school students, K-12 educators, and the general community. Berkshire County STEM Week's...
Clarksburg Pavilion Getting New Roof
CLARKSBURG, Mass. — The town has found a way to complete repairs on the pavilion at the town field by utilizing McCann Technical School. The option for using McCann students had been raised at a prior meeting after bids to replace the roof on the structure came in over cost.
Pittsfield Experiencing Mini COVID Surge
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city is experiencing a "mini" COVID-19 surge, Director of Public Health Andy Cambi confirmed on Tuesday. "Pretty big news today," he said to the City Council. "For the COVID update for this month, [I'm] here to report that we are experiencing a mini-surge for our fall season with COVID cases."
Hundreds of Hikers Summited Mount Greylock Monday
ADAMS, Mass. — Near 900 certificates of achievement were given to hikers who ascended Mount Greylock Monday, Oct. 10 during the 54th annual Greylock Ramble. The first hiker to claim a certificate at the summit was David Smith of Adams, and the youngest hiker was Dorothy Tetreault, born in August 2020.
Hopkins Leads Lee Past Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins had a double-double Tuesday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over Pittsfield. Hopkins recorded 10 kills and 11 digs to go with a pair of aces in a 25-12, 25-15, 25-19 win. Autumn Schwab pulled up 16 digs. Makayla Schuerer...
Williamstown Comprehensive Plan Forums Set for Thursday Evening
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The town's Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee plans an "interactive community meeting" in two sessions on Thursday at the Williamstown Youth Center. The committee, which is responsible for drafting the document formerly known as the town's master plan, will seek input from the public on all elements of the plan.
Frederick L. Keyes, 79
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Frederick L. Keyes, 79, son of the late Leonard and Delia Dubois Keyes of North Adams, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after a lengthy illness. He leaves behind his loving and caring wife, the former Barbara McCarthy; a son, Jeffrey Keyes and his wife, Sara, and their two children, Avery and Seamus, of Braintree; a daughter, Jodi Keyes Windover and her husband, Eric, and their two children, Evan and Nolan, of Millbury. He also leaves his sisters-in-law and their husbands, Maureen and Michael Follett of North Adams and Joanne and Brad Gadebusch of Clarksburg, brothers-in-law James McCarthy of North Adams and Donald McCarthy of Worthington, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Chipotle in Pittsfield Evacuated for Hazmat Leak
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A carbon dioxide leak forced the evacuation of Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Around 2:14 p.m., firefighters responded to the eatery for a possible refrigerant leak and found a liquid CO2 tank inside with frozen lines and off-gassing because of over-pressurization, according to the report by Deputy Chief Neil Myers.
Williamstown Sets November Deadline on Conserved Land Question
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Select Board on Wednesday decided to set a late November deadline for the non-profit seeking to be assigned the town's right of first refusal on a 10-acre parcel of farmland off Oblong Road. A portion of the Phelps property currently used for grazing by Sweet...
Letter: Local Business Supports PAVE Fundraiser
Each year PAVE, Project Against Violent Encounters, holds a fundraising event in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness month. In the past, these fundraising events were a wine tasting or chocolate fest but with COVID-19 concerns, we found that a basket raffle was just as successful and much more social distancing friendly.
Schuerer Leads Lee Past South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Makayla Schuerer passed out 12 assists Thursday to lead the Lee volleyball team to a three-set win over South Hadley. Schuerer also served five aces in the 25-14, 25-9, 25-13 win. Karalynn Hopkins registered six kills and five aces, and Kayla Clark pulled up eight digs.
BCC's Disability Resource Center to Host Free Webinar
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Community College (BCC) Disability Resource Center will hold a free webinar, "There Is No Justice without Disability," with guest speaker Rebecca Cokley on at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Cokley, a nationally renowned disability rights activist, will discuss disability justice, the connections between...
