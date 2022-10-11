Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee Indian High School says school events will have increased security
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District says there will continue to be an increased police presence and tighter security at schools and school events after a person with possible weapons was seen on surveillance video on the high school campus and outside buildings were damaged. A statement...
wearegreenbay.com
Menominee Indian High School provides update on overnight situation
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – School officials have released more information after an overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School where security cameras captured an individual with a possible assault rifle and pistol. Sports practices and after-school activities were shortened due to the potential threat toward the high school all...
spectrumnews1.com
Neenah Joint School District provides update on new high school
NEENAH, Wis. — A new Neenah High School is set to open its doors in fall 2023, according to the Neenah Joint School District. Community members are invited to visit the site Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. During that time, Miron Construction staff will lead tours, providing details...
WBAY Green Bay
ThedaCare, Froedert plan "neighborhood hospitals" in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
ThedaCare, Froedert plan "neighborhood hospitals" in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
12 departments respond to early morning house fire in neighboring Sheboygan County | By Sgt. Brad Robinson
October 11, 2022 – Town of Sherman, WI – On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 3:21 a.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call indicating there was a house fire on Abbott Dr. near County Road I, in the Town of Sherman. The home...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Man has life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash. Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, has life-threatening injuries. At about 10 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 400 block of South Webster Avenue. A witness reported that...
WBAY Green Bay
Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding
Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding
wearegreenbay.com
$50 million put toward construction of south bridge connector project in Brown County
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Brown County made a significant budget announcement that could finally put the south bridge connector project in motion. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach and Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson were at the Infinity Machine and Engineering Corporation in De Pere where they announced that $50 million will be included in Governor Tony Evers’ next budget to build that bridge.
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac
seehafernews.com
Former Student Files Lawsuit Against Kiel Area School District
A lawsuit has been filed against the Kiel Area School District by a former student. The student, who is acting through his parents Amy and Dan Wempner, filed the suit with the federal District Court of Eastern Wisconsin on October 4th, claiming the district failed to stop racist bullying. According...
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Area Public Schools Referendum 2022
(WFRV) – Green Bay Schools are asking the community for an update to make their studying and activity spaces great places for students to thrive. Chief Operations Office Joshua Patchak stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the referendum, why it is needed, what projects it will address, and where voters can get more information.
spectrumnews1.com
Smaller community 'micro-hospitals' planned for eastern Wisconsin
OSHKOSH, Wis. — In a little more than a year, an empty space near downtown Oshkosh will be transformed into a new health campus that includes a community-focused “micro-hospital.”. Officials from ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced plans for the Oshkosh location, as well as one in Fond du...
WBAY Green Bay
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Dodge County
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - A 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle in Dodge County Wednesday evening. The sheriff’s office says it happened on private property in rural Beaver Dam at about 5 o’clock. The Beaver Dam Fire Department, Town of Beaver Dam police, and county deputies...
WBAY Green Bay
Tribal police enforce curfew after attempted armed break-in at Menominee Indian High School
KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menominee Indian School District shortened sports practices and tribal police are enforcing a 9 P.M. curfew for juveniles after an attempted break-in at Menominee Indian High School Tuesday night. The school district says security photos show the person was carrying what appeared to be an...
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
wearegreenbay.com
Author Mike Trigg visits hometown of Appleton to discuss new book, ‘Bit Flip’
(WFRV) – There’s a new corporate thriller to add to your must-read list and it’s written by a former Appleton resident. Author Mike Trigg stopped by Local 5 Live with details on his new book prior to his appearance at the Fox Cities Book Festival. Mike’s book...
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
