Rams tumble out of top 10 in Week 6 NFL power rankings

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t in danger of seeing their season slip away after just five games, but they certainly aren’t playing the way many expected them to. As a result, they’ve experienced a tumble in NFL power rankings across the internet.

At Touchdown Wire, they were in the top 10 all season until suffering a 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. In fact, the Rams were a top-five team for the first three weeks before losing to the 49ers.

Following their Week 5 loss to Dallas, the Rams have hit a season-low in Touchdown Wire’s power rankings, falling from No. 8 to 13.

Something is wrong with the Rams’ offense, and it could be that they have played the 49ers and Cowboys defenses in a 168-hour span. Nevertheless Los Angeles has to get it turned around or the tale of the NFC West will be about the Cardinals versus Niners and not the Rams defending their Super Bowl.

The Rams will have a great opportunity to bounce back in Week 6 when they host a Panthers team that will be without its quarterback (Baker Mayfield) and head coach (Matt Rhule). Mayfield is injured and Rhule was fired on Monday, so this is a Panthers team that should struggle to keep pace with the Rams.

If Los Angeles can beat Carolina on Sunday, it will head into the Week 7 bye at 3-3, which keeps this team in the hunt. A fall to 2-4 would be nothing short of devastating for the Rams, however.

IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

